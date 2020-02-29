Brewers Battle Dinner
BELLAIRE — The Brewers Battle Dinner goes from 6-9 p.m. March 3 at Terrain Restaurant. Enjoy a five-course meal with drinks from the Filling Station and Silver Spruce Brewing Company. Diners can help choose the best pairings. Reservations: 231-350-7301.
Library fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Peninsula Community Library hosts its annual fundraiser from 6-8 p.m. March 3 at the Boathouse Restaurant. Enjoy food and wine while Horizon Books co-owner Amy Reynolds speaks about the store. Purchase tickets at the library. More details: 231-223-7700.
Beer festival tickets available
TRAVERSE CITY — Tickets for Michigan Brewers Guild’s inaugural Spring Beer Festival go on sale at 10 a.m. March 5. The festival features Michigan beer tastings and live music from 1-6 p.m. May 16 at Turtle Creek Stadium. More information: mibeer.com.
Sensory Wine WorkshopTRAVERSE CITY — Rove Estate offers the Sensory Wine Workshop at 6 p.m. March 5. Cost is $25 and includes tastings and snacks. More details: 231-421-7001.
Dinner and a movie
ALDEN — The next Off the Wall Movie Night begins at 7 p.m. March 5 at Helena Township Community Center. Attendees may bring a dish to share at 6 p.m. Call 231-331-4318 to sign up for the potluck.
Stories for kids
TRAVERSE CITY — “Story Stew” for kids starts at 10 a.m. March 6 and 20 at Peninsula Community Library. Enjoy stories, crafts and songs. Get free books on the third Friday of the month, courtesy of Twilight Rotary’s Born to Read program.
Stories and snacks
KALKASKA — Caregivers may bring their infants or toddlers to hear a story Fridays at 10:30 a.m. at Kalkaska County Library. Crafts, games and snacks are provided. Additionally, playgroups meet on the first and third Friday until noon.
Museum member event
TRAVERSE CITY — Member’s Night goes from 5:30-7 p.m. March 6 at Great Lakes Children’s Museum. Enjoy crafts, games and pizza. Attendees can also build and paint a wooden boat. Tickets are free for members and their families. Each child may bring one non-member guest.
Family-friendly shows
TRAVERSE CITY — “Disney, Desserts and Broadway” starts at 6 p.m. March 6 and 2 p.m. March 7 at Central High School. Students from the vocal department perform selections from Disney movies and family-friendly Broadway shows.
Audience members are encouraged to dress as their favorite characters. Enjoy a post-show reception with desserts, face painting, coloring, storytelling and a photo booth. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for students and kids. Price is $30 for a family of four. Contact: 231-933-6984.
St. Patrick celebration
KINGSLEY — Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network hosts a Celtic celebration at noon March 11 at The Rock. Enjoy a corned beef meal and performance by the Northern Lights Irish Dance Academy. Cost is $3 for seniors, $5 for others. Registration is due March 9. Contact: 231-922-4911.
Fill the Backpack program
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids School District hosts the Fill the Backpack program through March 20. Drop off ramen noodles, canned pasta, tuna, canned soup and canned chicken at Century21 Northland, Real Estate One, Coldwell Banker or RE/MAX.
