Birthday Bash
TRAVERSE CITY — The 10th annual Traverse City Roller Derby Birthday Bash and Silent Auction is set from 2-8 p.m. March 14 at Workshop Brewing Company. Enjoy entertainment from Take the Cake and cake for dessert.
Celtic band in concert
LAKE LEELANAU — North Bay Celtic Sounds performs from 1-3 p.m. March 15 at Laurentide Winery. Enjoy wine and cheeses while listening to music.
Battle of Books finale
TRAVERSE CITY — National Writers Series and Traverse Area District Library present the Battle of the Books finale at 2:30 p.m. March 15 at City Opera House. Students compete in the reading quiz competition. Audience is limited to family members because of coronavirus concerns. The public can watch the event via Facebook Live.
Sharing stories
KINGSLEY — Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network hosts “Growing Up in Kingsley” at 10:30 a.m. March 18 at 115 E. Blair St. Kingsley High School seniors interview participants about living in the village. Attendees may bring photos and documents. An optional lunch is served at noon. Cost is $3 for seniors and $5 for others. Registration is due March 16. Contact: 231-922-4911.
St. Pat’s Party
TRAVERSE CITY — The St. Pat’s Party goes from 2 p.m. March 17 to 2 a.m. March 18 at The Parlor. Adults can wear green and enjoy entertainment from Blue Footed Booby. Admission is free.
Irish-themed buffet
FRANKFORT — Hotel Frankfort and Restaurant offers a St. Patrick’s Day buffet from 3-8 p.m. March 17. Menu includes corned beef, root vegetables, boiled potatoes, Irish soda bread and more. Cost is $19.95 per person. Reservations: 231-352-8090.
Cocktails and dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — Mammoth Distilling serves the St. Pat’s Cocktail Pairing Dinner from 6-9 p.m. March 17. Food includes carrot soup; appetizers; a choice of lamb, pork chop or vegetable shepherd’s pie; and chocolate cake. Tickets are $65. Reservations: 231-943-1073.
Coloring Between Wines
TRAVERSE CITY — Coloring Between the Wines is set from 5-7 p.m. March 18 at 123 Speakeasy. Food, drinks, art supplies and a frame are provided. Tickets are $34 each. More details: 231-753-8841.
Fermentation class
TRAVERSE CITY — Cultured Kombucha Co. continues its DIY Fermentation Series from 6-8 p.m. March 18. Class includes creation tips and safety information. Make a sourdough kit to take home. Cost is $15. kombuchacrusader@gmail.com
Class lunch canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School Class of 1957 canceled its March 19 luncheon at the Elks Lodge.
Grooming Appreciation
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails and Northern Michigan Mountain Bike host the Grooming Appreciation Party 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 19 at Timber Ridge.
Food film screening
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District shows the film “The Need to GROW” at 6:30 p.m. March 19 at Boardman River Nature Center. This is part of the series “Farming for the Future: Regenerative Agriculture, Climate Resiliency and Food Sovereignty.” Questions: 231-941-0960, ext. 23.
Snacks and wine
TRAVERSE CITY — Sips, Chips and Dips is open from noon to 5 p.m. March 21 at venues along Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail. Enjoy snacks paired with local wines. Tickets are $25 and include a souvenir wine glass. Snacks-only tickets are $10. Contact: 231-642-5550.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.