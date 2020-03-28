Free community meals available
TRAVERSE CITY — Espresso Bay partnered with Chef’s In and a local Christian foundation to provide free sack lunches for unemployed persons, health care employees and anyone older than 60.
Pickup is available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the coffee shop, 202 E. Front St.
Bread bank opens
FRANKFORT — Crescent Bakery and Cafe opened a bread bank for people who need help feeding themselves and their family.
It will be available Tuesday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until that day’s bread is gone. Any assistance (monetary or other) is accepted. Contact: 231-352-4611.
BACN offers food services for public
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Christian Neighbors and Benzie Senior Resources continue offering their free Senior Food Bag Service.
Additionally, “Blessings in a Backpack” provides food for students to pick-up from BACN, 2804 Benzie Highway.
Call 231-882-9544 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Thursday for assistance.
Benzie Bus deliveries are available
BEULAH — Benzie Bus staff will deliver up to 15 grocery items to area residents’ homes. Orders are taken Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Participating stores include Honor Market, Shop-N-Save in Benzonia and Copemish Market.
Additionally, many local restaurants offer free delivery of takeout orders.
Call 231-325-3000 or email dispatch@benziebus.com to place orders.
Pantries stay open, volunteer opportunities
WILLIAMSBURG — The ACTS Food Pantry remains open from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, 1-4 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Call 231-267-3002 to place an order for pickup.
Call Carol at 231-492-6952 to learn more about volunteer opportunities.
The Good Samaritan Food Pantry offers food and baby items (wipes, diapers, formula) from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Curbside/drive-thru pickup only. Contact: 231-588-2208.
Store collects donations
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana temporarily designates its in-store donation box for neighbors who are impacted by the statewide shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Community members in need may take an item or two, and anyone who is able is encouraged to donate food and hygiene products.
Find the box near the east store entrance by the community bulletin board. Contact: 231-947-0191.
Beer festival set for May 16 is canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Brewers Guild recently announced the cancellation of its inaugural Spring Beer Festival, set for May 16 at Turtle Creek Stadium.
Guests who previously purchased tickets are able to receive a full refund.
The guild encourages people to support local breweries by purchasing gift cards and taking home food or beverages. Contact: shannon@michiganbrewersguild.org.
