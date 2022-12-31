New Year’s Day hike
THOMPSONVILLE — A family-friendly art tour begins at 11 a.m. Jan. 1 at Michigan Legacy Art Park.
Executive Director Angie Quinn leads this winter hike to view the outdoor sculptures. The tour includes new installations: Pine Cone Forest and Two Doors.
Admission is $10 per adult; free for veterans and youth.
Winter festival
LELAND — The Winter Cheer Fest 2023 starts at 2 p.m. Jan. 1 at the Leland Lodge. Enjoy music from the Broom Closet Boys, sledding, food and drink specials and more. Admission is free.
Farm market
ELK RAPIDS — The 2023 Farmers and Artisan Market begins in January at Historic Elk Rapids Town Hall. The indoor market continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through mid-May. Another market takes place on the second Saturday of each month.
Questions: 231-342-5070.
Trivia night
ELK RAPIDS — Norte Trivia Night begins at 6 p.m. Jan. 5 at Short’s Brewing Company Pull Barn. Teams of two to six players can play five rounds of bike-themed trivia.
Admission is $5 per person, with funds going to Norte’s youth bike programs. The brewery also plans to donate $1 from each pint sold during the event.
Dinner and a movie
ALDEN — Off the Wall Movie Night begins at 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at Helena Township Community Center. Bring a dish to share for the potluck at 6 p.m. Sign up at Alden District Library or call 231-331-4318.
Gala tickets on sale
TRAVERSE CITY — The Festival Foundation presents a gala from 6:30-10 p.m. Feb. 16 at City Opera House.
The night includes bites from the Boathouse, a craft cocktail, auction and entertainment by the Broom Closet Boys. Tickets are $50 per person or $90 per couple at thefestivalfoundation.org.
Harbor Cup supports charities
HARBOR SPRINGS — The 2022 Harbor Cup benefitted the Manna Food Project ($65,000) and First Tee Northern Michigan ($15,000).
The annual event pits PGA professionals from Boyne Golf properties against those from Petoskey area golf courses.
Team Boyne professionals collected $80,000 this year. Donations are the result of the year-long fundraiser through a partnership with the Harbor Cup Charitable Fund, a component of the Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation.
Cider contest results
GRAND RAPIDS — Twenty two Michigan cider makers participated in the Michigan Apple Cider Contest in early December.
Engelsma’s Apple Barn of Walker won the contest. Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill in Armada came in second, and third place went to Farmer White’s Farm Market in Williamsburg.
Contest sponsors are the Michigan Apple Committee, the Michigan State Horticultural Society and the Fruit Growers News.
Classes for seniors
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Library of Michigan offer free online programs for older adults through GetSetUp.
Classes cover using technology, health and wellness and other topics.
Learn more at getsetup.io/partner/michigan.
