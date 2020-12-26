Salvation Army collection numbers
KALKASKA — Kiwanis Club of Kalkaska members recently acted as bell ringers at Northland Foods and Family Fare stores. The community collected $3,200 for the Salvation Army.
New Year’s Eve to go at GT Resort and Spa
ACME — Aerie Restaurant offers New Year’s Eve Dinner for pickup from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 31 at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. The menu features charcuterie, salad, potatoes, steak, mixed vegetables and assorted chocolate truffles. Cost is $119 for four people. Orders are due by noon Dec. 29. Questions: 231-631-2818.
New Year’s Eve meal at Black Star Farms
SUTTONS BAY — A New Year’s Eve dinner is available for pickup from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 31 at Black Star Farms. The menu includes pomegranate quinoa salad, lobster bisque, smoked whitefish crab cake and beef tournedos duo and a lemon ricotta cake.
Cost is $150 per couple. Order online or call 231-944-1297.
Brewery offers holiday dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — Rare Bird Brewpub provides dinner for two for New Year’s Eve. The meal includes two petit fillets, two lobster tails, cheese charcuterie appetizer, garlic mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts and two flourless chocolate tortes.
People can choose a beverage: a bottle of L. Mawby bubbly or two Rare Bird beers or cocktails.
Cost is $100. Email info@rarebirdbrewpub.com to reserve.
Golfers support local charities
BOYNE CITY — Team Boyne collected $75,000 for local charities through the Boyne Golf Harbor Cup in October.
Manna Food Project receives $60,000, which will provide more than 240,000 meals to Antrim, Emmet and Charlevoix counties.
First Tee Northern Michigan obtains $15,000 to increase youth golfing programs.
Groundwork food programs expand
PETOSKEY — Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities doubled its Petoskey-based FoodCorps team, adding healthy food programs at Boyne Falls, Pellston, East Jordan and Alanson schools.
FoodCorps serves schools where 50 percent of students are eligible for free or reduced lunch.
‘Eddie Spaghetti’ kids’ book published
TRAVERSE CITY — Mission Point Press recently published “Eddie Spaghetti” by Michigan author Dale Mary Orsucci. The text is illustrated by the author’s cousin Gary Musto and is suited for kids ages 4-12.
The softcover is $12.95; the hardcover is $18.95. Books are available at local stores and Amazon.com. More details: dalemaryo@aol.com.
Winter brews released by Short’s
ELK RAPIDS — Short’s Brewing Company plans to release several specialty beers for distribution.
January brews include PB&J, a blend of the Peanut Butter Stout and Soft Parade ale, and $plurge, a double IPA made with citrus fruits and pineapple flavors.
February brings Good Humans, a dry-hopped double brown ale, and Furry Buddy Nitro, a lighter stout featuring caramel notes.
Slurm Lord, a double New England-style IPA, and Peachy Yum Yum, a sour ale, are set to release in March.
