Masonic Lodge meal
BELLAIRE — The Bellaire Masonic Lodge serves dinner from 4:30-7 p.m. Dec. 26. The menu includes coleslaw, vegetables, rolls, beverages and dessert.
Get the meal to go or eat there. Cost is $10, with proceeds supporting the lodge’s scholarship and community activity. More details: 231-377-7156.
New Year’s Eve dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — Artisan serves an a la carte New Year’s Eve dinner from 4:30-7 p.m. and a five-course meal from 8-10 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Delamar.
The later dinner includes gala seating and dancing. Cost is $155 per person. Reservations: 231-421-2150.
New Year’s Eve parties
ACME — The Light Up the Night New Year’s Eve Party goes from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31 at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
Adults ages 21 and older can enjoy appetizers, a cash bar, dancing and a DJ. Price is $75 per person, $130 per couple.
Kids can celebrate with pizza, balloon games, face painting and more in the Health Club. Cost is $70 per child. grandtraverseresort.com/nye
CherryT Ball Drop returns
TRAVERSE CITY — The CherryT Ball Drop returns Dec. 31 at the corner of Park and Front streets. Gates open at 10:30 p.m. Masks are encouraged.
Donations from the event benefit Food Rescue, a Goodwill Northern Michigan program. Additionally,
Mawby Sparkling Wine presents its second annual Ball Drop Bubbly, a sparkling rose.
Some of the proceeds go to the Festival Foundation. Find the bottles at Meijer and the Suttons Bay tasting room.
Holiday event
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center and Petoskey Area District Library host New Year’s Eve activities from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 31 at the CTAC Bidwell Plaza.
Attendees of all ages may enjoy musical entertainment, bonfires and a cocoa and cookies station.
The evening concludes with “Midnight at 8,” the ball drop on East Mitchell Street.
Giving program
SUTTONS BAY — Mawby continues its “green Giving” program, contributing $1 from each bottle and glass of “green” wine to local charities. Purchase in the tasting room or online until Dec. 31.
The 2021 recipients are the Watershed Center, Justice For Our Neighbors and LIFT Teen Center of Suttons Bay.
Winter beer releases
ELK RAPIDS — Short’s Brewing Company plans to release several brews during the first quarter of 2022.
In January, customers can find the Uber Goober, an oatmeal stout with peanut butter and dark chocolate; $plurge, a double American IPA with fruity and tropical flavors and IPA Awesome, a variety pack featuring Huma Lupa Licious, Lil’ Huma, Space Rock and Nowadaze.
February shelves feature Psychedelic Cat Grass, a triple dry-hopped American IPA with tropical fruit flavors; Good Humans, a dry-hopped brown ale with caramel and toffee and Double Soft Parade, an ale made with blueberries, strawberries, blackberries and raspberries.
In March, stores should stock Synalpheus Pinkfloydi, a cherry lemonade Gose made with Himalayan pink sea salt, coriander, lemon and tart northern Michigan cherries. The Pure Michigan Spring IPL (India Pale Lager) is also available.
