Snowshoeing sessions
SUTTONS BAY — Snowshoes, Vines and Wines kicks off from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 26 at Black Star Farms. Chili, mulled wine and hot chocolate are served.
The event also occurs Jan. 15 and Feb. 19, weather permitting. Rent snowshoes or bring a pair.
Snacks and Sparkles
TRAVERSE CITY — New Year’s Snacks and Sparkles goes from 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 28 at Oryana West. Chef Katie Allen discusses sparkling wines while attendees sample small plates and bubbly. Cost is $15-20 at Eventbrite.com.
Holiday activities
PETOSKEY — A New Year’s Eve event goes from 5-9 p.m. Dec. 31 at Crooked Tree Arts Center, Petoskey District Library and Bidwell Plaza.
Indoor and outdoor activities are available for all ages, including craft stations, musical performances, dance and pottery workshops and more. Refreshments are served.
The evening concludes with the “Midnight at 9” ball drop on East Mitchell Street. All outdoor activities are free to the public. CTAC admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students at crookedtree.org.
Dinner and comedy
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Comedy Club hosts a New Year’s Eve dinner and comedy show starting at 7 p.m. Dec. 31.
Dinner features a salad; choice of prime rib, chicken marsala or pasta; rolls; mashed potatoes; coffee or tea; a beer or glass of wine and assorted desserts. Stand-up comedian and actor Dwayne Kennedy performs.
Admission is $100 at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-421-1880.
CherryT Ball Drop
TRAVERSE CITY — The CherryT Ball Drop takes place Dec. 31 at the corner of Cass and Front streets. Gates open at 10:30 p.m. A 600-pound cherry drops at midnight.
Donations from the event benefit Food Rescue, a Goodwill Northern Michigan program, and the Northwest Food Coalition. A $5 donation is suggested.
New this year, the Masquerade ‘23 goes from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at North Bar TC, above Brasserie Amie. Party tickets are $185 at cherrytballdrop.org.
Additionally, Mawby Sparkling Wine offers its Ball Drop Bubbly, a sparkling rose. Some of the proceeds go to the Festival Foundation. Find the bottles at Meijer and the Suttons Bay tasting room.
Pints for Patriots results
TRAVERSE CITY — Pints for Patriots collected $7,432 for three area nonprofits this year.
Turtle Creek Casino, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa and Leelanau Sands Casino conducted this fundraiser in November, donating a portion of beer sales to 22-2-None, Charlie Golf One and Reining Liberty Ranch.
Taste of Village tours
TRAVERSE CITY — The Taste of the Village Tour is offered at noon Fridays and Saturdays at the Grand Traverse Commons.
The guided walk includes the steam tunnel along with wine and beer tasting for $40 per person. Ages 21 and older only.
Cookbook available
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library continues its cookbook fundraiser. “Tables of Content” features almost 300 recipes from community members.
The cookbook costs $16, with proceeds supporting library programs. Order at https://form.jotform.com/beahgo/tables-of-content.
