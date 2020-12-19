Children’s Christmas
TRAVERSE CITY — A drive-up Children’s Christmas is set at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at the VFW on Veterans Drive. Families can stay in their vehicle and receive dinner. Kids ages 2-12 will get a stocking full of goodies.
The VFW also offers a lasagna dinner to go starting at 3 p.m. Dec. 20. The meal includes salad, garlic bread, a vegetable and dessert. Cost is $10.
Holiday dinner to go
ACME — Aerie Restaurant offers its Christmas Dinner for pickup from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 24-25 at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. The menu features salad, shrimp cocktail, steak, salmon, garlic smashed potatoes, bean and chorizo succotash, asparagus and a white chocolate and gingerbread yule log. Cost is $185 for four people. Orders are due by 11 a.m. Dec. 22. Questions: 231-631-2818.
Community meal
TRAVERSE CITY — A Christmas community meal is available to go from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 23 at the Salvation Army. Pick up food from trucks in the parking lot.
Fundraiser results
TRAVERSE CITY — Real Estate One’s annual bake sale supported Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan. The Real Estate One Foundation 100-percent matched the collected funds, providing $16,312.42 for the local nonprofit. The donation helps provide volunteer mentors to children in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.
Veteran post specials
ELK RAPIDS — Amvets Post 114 offers takeout from 410 Bridge St. Monday Mexican Night features a burrito or taco with rice and beans for $5, and Tuesday Pizza Night includes a large deluxe pizza for $15. Call 231-264-5182 to order.
Coffee for charities
TRAVERSE CITY — Black Diamond Broadcasting and Higher Grounds Trading Company recently launched the Radio Java Collection. Proceeds from coffee sales benefit area organizations. “Animalize,” a dark roasted African coffee, supports Cherryland Humane Society; “Wellness,” a cocoa and blackberry blend, benefits Munson Healthcare Foundation; “Get Roasted,” a caramel and cocoa variety, funds 22 2 None and “Inspire,” a Mexican coffee, supports Wertz Warriors for Special Olympics Michigan. tcjava.org
Family meals available
TRAVERSE CITY — Trattoria Stella offers family meals for takeout. A three-course meal for two is $40. Child-sized portions can be added. Each week features a new menu. Curbside pickup hours: 3-8 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 3-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Order online or call 231-929-8989.
Pie Fridays
TRAVERSE CITY — The Village at Grand Traverse Commons offers Friday Pie Day through December. Bring a pizza from Pleasanton Brick Oven Bakery to Left Foot Charley’s patio after 5 p.m. and receive $2 off a round of drinks. Pizza menu at pleasantonbakery.com.
Take-and-bake meals
ELK RAPIDS — Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen offers take-and-bake meals for two people each week. Reheating instructions are included. Cost is $34.99. Add a bottle of wine or cocktails for an additional fee. Call 231-264-0530 to order or use the Toast mobile application.
New brew released
ELK RAPIDS — Short’s Brewing Company recently added Lil’ Huma to its Flagship Program, replacing the Juicy Brut. The IPA debuted as part of the Refreshin’ Session variety pack over the summer. It is available all year on draft and in 12-ounce cans. Six packs are shipping. The brewery expects to provide 12-ounce bottles in early 2021 and 18 packs in the summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.