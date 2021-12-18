Sweater party
ELK RAPIDS — Ethanology hosts the Ugly Sweater Party from 8-11 p.m. Dec. 18. Yurts are available by reservation.
Holiday concerts
TRAVERSE CITY — Pianist and vocalist Peter Bergin performs a free holiday concert at 1 p.m. Dec. 19 at Traverse Area District Library. The TLC Handbell Choir performs holiday melodies at 3 p.m. at the library. Space is limited for both events.
Jazzy Christmas Matinee
TRAVERSE CITY — A Jazzy Christmas Matinee begins at 3 p.m. Dec. 19 at Grand Traverse Circuit. The family-friendly show features vocalist Miriam Pico, pianist David Chown and saxophonist Laurie Sears.
Food is provided by Mama Lu’s, and wine is from Chateau Chantal. Attendees must present proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wear face masks. A $10 donation is suggested.
Holiday dinners
INTERLOCHEN — Oaky’s Tavern offers to-go holiday dinners. Menu includes prime rib, potato gratin, shrimp with cocktail sauce, salad, green beans and rolls.
This $158 dinner serves four people. Add Christmas cookies for $25.
Call 231-276-6244 to order by Dec. 22. Pickup from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 24.
To-go Christmas meal
TRAVERSE CITY — The Salvation Army provides a Christmas dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 22. Community members may take home a meal from food trucks in the Community Center parking lot.
Ugly Sweater Party
BELLAIRE — Short’s Brewing Company hosts the Ugly Sweater Party starting at 5 p.m. Dec. 23 at the pub. Reggie Smith and The After Party performs at 8:30 p.m.
Meet Santa
BUCKLEY — Visit with Santa from 4-7 p.m. Fridays and noon to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until Christmas at Pahl’s Country Store. Guests can enjoy a tractor-pulled hayride through the forest to Santa’s cabin and then roast marshmallows and drink cocoa. Christmas trees and wreaths are available to purchase.
Holiday meals
TRAVERSE CITY — Artisan serves a Christmas Eve dinner from 5-9 p.m. Dec. 24 and Christmas Day meal from noon to 7 p.m. Dec. 25 at the Delamar.
Choose an appetizer, entree and dessert. Options include Great Lakes chowder, pork chops and chocolate peppermint cake. Cost is $59 per adult, $12 for kids younger than 10. Reservations: 231-421-2150.
Christmas Eve dinner set
BOYNE FALLS — Dine with Santa from 5-9 p.m. Dec. 24 at Boyne Mountain’s Clock Tower Lodge. Menu includes smoked whitefish, prime rib, sweet potatoes and desserts.
The Christmas Eve meal costs $38 for ages 16 and older, $24 for ages 9-15 and $16 for ages 5-8. Reservations: 231-549-6854.
Call for donations
SUTTONS BAY — Suttons Bay Animal Hospital seeks donations for local shelters. Accepted items include pet treats, toys, collars, disinfecting wipes and laundry detergent. Drop off at the hospital or purchase products through their Amazon wish list.
Food program results
TRAVERSE CITY — Save A Lot customers participated in the annual Bags for a Brighter Holiday food donation program in November. Customers purchased 2,837 bags that were pre-filled with food for local charities.
Groundwork receives grant
TRAVERSE CITY — Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities recently received a $75,000 grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation, Michigan Health Endowment Fund and W.K. Kellogg Foundation.
The award goes to the Traverse City organization’s program “Fresh Food for All: A Collective Approach to Executing and Distributing Local Food Purchases for Emergency Food Providers.” Grant programming begins in January.
