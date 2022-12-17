Call for volunteers
ELK RAPIDS — The Community Cupboard is looking for volunteers. Assistance is needed every other Tuesday from 4:30-6:45 p.m. and Friday from 7:30-9:45 a.m. Other tasks include helping with deliveries, picking up donated food.
Call 847-445-8239 or email erccfood@gmail.com to get involved.
Breakfast with Santa
TRAVERSE CITY — Breakfast with Santa is offered at 9 and 11:30 a.m. Dec. 18 at Artisan Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern. Family activities are also available.
Adults eat for $35, youth ages 11-14 for $20 and kids ages 5-10 for $15. Make reservations through MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-421-2150.
Opera house event
TRAVERSE CITY — Karasi Fitness and Healing Arts presents “A Quest for Inner Peace” at 6 p.m. Dec. 18 at City Opera House.
The event features a candlelit yoga space with music by David Chown, Crystal Woodward-Turner and Karine Pierson. Guests may bring a yoga mat and water, if they’d like to participate. Some refreshments are provided.
Balcony seats are available. General admission is $25. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Movie showing
TRAVERSE CITY — “The Polar Express” shows at 11 a.m. Dec. 21 at Traverse Area District Library. The film is rated G. Snacks are provided. Bring a blanket and/or pillow, if desired.
Holiday crafting
ELK RAPIDS — Northwind Blooms hosts a Christmas Centerpiece Workshop at 6 p.m. Dec. 22 at the DAM Shop. Tickets are $85 and include supplies, a glass of wine and light snack. Call 231-360-0564 to save a spot.
Community meal
TRAVERSE CITY — The Christmas Community Meal is served from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 23 at the Salvation Army Community Center. Dine in or takeout available.
Holiday meals
TRAVERSE CITY — Holiday meals are served at Artisan Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern.
Christmas Eve brunch is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner is served from 4-10 p.m. Dec. 24. Prix fixe or a la carte menus are available. Christmas dinner is open from 2-7 p.m. Dec. 25. Enjoy a three-course meal for $65 per adult or $35 for kids ages 12 and younger.
An a la carte meal is served from 4:30-7 p.m. Dec. 31 for New Year’s Eve. A five-course fixed price option is available from 8-10 p.m. New Year’s Day brunch is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 4-10 p.m. Jan. 1.
Reserve through OpenTable or call the restaurant at 231-421-2150.
Food drive
LAKE LEELANAU — The second annual Lights Over Leelanau goes through December along the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail.
Bring two canned items to a participating winery and receive a discount or other special. Donations go to Leelanau Christian Neighbors.
Water-related degree program
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College offers a new associate degree in water quality environmental technology starting in fall 2023. New courses include aquifer sampling, groundwater monitoring and environmental site assessing.
The “wet tech” degree joins four other water-related programs and degrees at the community college. The Huckle Family Foundation plans to provide $100,000 over two years for equipment and other support for the program.
