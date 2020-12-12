Club fundraiser
MAPLE CITY — The Cedar/ Maple City Lions Club provides a spaghetti dinner from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 12-13. Meal includes pasta, salad and a roll for $10 each or $40 per family of four to six. Italian wedding soup is $8 per quart, and pizzelle (Italian waffle cookies) are $7 per baker’s dozen. Call or text 303-809-0009 to preorder for pickup.
Additionally, fresh-cut, local Christmas trees are available to purchase starting at 10 a.m. Dec. 12-13. Proceeds support the local club.
Community dinner
CENTRAL LAKE — The Blue Pelican Inn offers the free community dinner for pickup from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 13. Menu includes ham/turkey, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, green beans, sweet potatoes and casserole pie. Cash donations and nonperishable items go to Central Lake Food Bank. Call 231-544-2583 to preorder.
Indoor market continues
TRAVERSE CITY — The Village at Grand Traverse Commons hosts the indoor farmers market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Vendors are spaced throughout the North and South Mercato. Browse baked goods, spices, garlic products, microgreens, honey and more. Attendees are asked to wear face masks inside buildings.
Holiday dinner
PETOSKEY — The French Holiday Wine Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at Palette Bistro. The five-course meal includes baked brie, French onion soup, pork belly, lamb lollipops with vegetables and mousse. Cost is $81.90 per person including tax. Reservations: 231-348-3321.
Cocoa bar open
TRAVERSE CITY — The Flying Noodle recently launched a cocoa bar at the Front Street restaurant. Hot cocoa is $3; coffee is $2. Toppings include marshmallows, sprinkles, whipped cream and candy canes. Boozy additions are $8 and include Irish cream, peppermint and nutty bourbon.
Winter Wine Walk
GAYLORD — Otsego Resort hosts its Winter Wine Walk from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 19. Walk or snowshoe from the River Cabin to a beaver dam. Wine tasting stations and some food are available along the hike. Events also take place Jan. 2 and 23, Feb. 6 and 20 and March 6. Cost is $35. Registration: 989-732-5181.
Restaurant benefit
TRAVERSE CITY — Bay Bread Company plans to donate 10 percent of sales to the Traverse City Area Restaurant Workers Relief Fund. Purchase baked goods from the facility at 601 Randolph St. through Dec. 20.
Food pantry benefit
BELLAIRE — Short’s Brewing Company plans to donate each week to Bellaire Community Food Pantry. Community members can purchase macaroni and cheese ($18), soup ($15) or a take-and-bake pepperoni pizza kit ($10). Call the pub at 231-498-2300, ext. 2 to order.
Pizza program at Filling Station
TRAVERSE CITY — The Filling Station Microbrewery continues its “Share A Slice” program. Customers can purchase a pizza that will go to people in need, such as nonprofits, Safe Harbor volunteers and essential workers. These pizzas cost $10. Call 231-946-8168 to learn more.
Food distribution
LANSING — The Michigan National Guard helps distribute food during the COVID-19 pandemic. The stay-home orders impact food bank volunteers, so the national guard helped pack boxes for two to four people. The state’s regional food banks then give food to families in need. Food Bank Council of Michigan estimates the guard’s work increased distribution by 41 percent.
