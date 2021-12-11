Tea time
BELLAIRE — Applesauce Inn Bed and Breakfast serves its Sunday holiday tea from 1-2:30 p.m. Dec. 12. View the holiday decor, sip tea and munch on treats. Cost is $30 per person. Seats are limited. Reservations are required: 231-533-6448.
Holiday concert
SUTTONS BAY — Rhett and John perform at 2 p.m. Dec. 12 at Ciccone Vineyard and Winery. The concert features holiday, Motown and other music. Contact: 231-271-5553.
Food fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — WCMU Public Radio partners with Feeding America to host the “Foodraiser” through Dec. 13. Radio listeners can donate a “thank you” gift of meals that will be locally distributed by the Manna Food Project.
Donate at wcmu.org/Foodraiser or call 800-999-5656 to contribute.
Play for Paws
SUTTONS BAY — Premonitions hosts the Play for Paws event through Dec. 15. The arcade collects donations for Cherryland Humane Society. Accepted items include dry and canned dog and cat food, peanut butter, pet beds, cleaning products, toys and more. More information: 231-946-5116.
Holiday program
NORTHPORT — Grand Traverse Lighthouse presents a Zoom program at 7 p.m. Dec. 16. The topic is Christmas at the lighthouse. Register via https://bit.ly/3mmxv0K. More details: 231-386-7195.
Wild Game Dinner
GAYLORD — The Wild Game Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Dec. 17 at Otsego Resort. The menu includes smoked duck soup, elk dip, elk steak and a mixed berry dessert. Cost is $70 per person. Reservations: 989-732-5181.
Breakfast with Santa
TRAVERSE CITY — Breakfast with Santa goes from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 18 at the Delamar. The menu includes bagels, yogurt and granola, scrambled eggs, seasonal fruits, a dessert display and beverages.
Other activities: cookie decorating, kids’ crafts, photo booth and toasting marshmallows. Adults can enjoy a cash bar and mulled wine. Cost is $35 per adult, $25 per child. Tickets via Eventbrite.com. Contact: 231-947-3700.
Food drive
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte hosts a food drive through Dec. 18. People can drop off canned goods and other items to the Norte Clubhouse. The food drive supports the Father Fred Foundation.
Giving program
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Republic recently began its “31 Days of Giving” campaign with two gifts. The company awarded $30,000 to the Michigan League of Conservation Voters and a $5,000 grant to the National Wildlife Federation’s Great Lakes Regional Center.
The annual giving program continues throughout December. Cherry Republic plans to give $300,000 to state organizations that protect water, climate and quality of life.
Farm-to-school program report
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Education recently published its annual legislative report on the Michigan’s Kids and Farms (10 Cents a Meal) program.
The program matches what schools spend on Michigan-grown fruits, vegetables and legumes with grants of up to 10 cents per meal. Michigan students and young children were introduced to up to 32 new types of vegetables and 14 types of fruit during the last school year. The program supported 143 school districts and early childhood sites, serving nearly 440,000 kids in 50 counties.
Legislators funded the program for the current school year with $5 million. New grantees are from the metro Detroit area and the Upper Peninsula.
