Wreaths and wine
KEWADIN — Families can create a wreath from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 11 at Waterfire Vineyard.
Cost is $45 and includes wreath materials, a glass of wine for adults and snacks for kids. Contact: 231-498-2753.
Crafting for kids
WILLIAMSBURG — A craft class for kids begins at 12:30 and 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at Townline Ciderworks.
Children can make a dried flower ornament for $20. Reservations: 231-264-6938.
Choir concert
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Lake Community Choir performs a holiday concert at 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at First Presbyterian Church. Contact: 231-264-8167.
Play for Paws
SUTTONS BAY — Premonitions continues the Play for Paws fundraiser through Dec. 11. The arcade collects donations for Cherryland Humane Society. Accepted items: dry and canned dog and cat food, peanut butter, pet beds, cleaning products, toys and more.
Drop off an item and receive a 30-minute arcade pass.
Cooking workshop
INTERLOCHEN — The “Be Healthy, Be Active” Cooking Workshop goes from 3:30-5 p.m. Dec. 12 at Interlochen Public Library. Learn to make turkey chili and crockpot beans.
Space is limited. This Health and Wellness: Live Your Best Life class is funded by the Allen Foundation. RSVP: 231-276-6767.
Class gathering
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Senior High School Class of 1958 meets at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 14 at Sleder’s. The group gathers on the second Wednesday of each month.
RSVP: 231-946-7424.
Lunch speaker
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Leelanau Antrim Bar Association presents former Michigan Supreme Court Justice Stephen Markman during its Lunch and Learn at noon Dec. 14 at City Opera House. Markman speaks on the rule of law, judicial selection and his work with the Selection Commission in Ukraine. The event is free for GTLA Bar Association members, $45 for the public. RSVP to admin@gtlaba.org.
Junior cooking class
INTERLOCHEN — The Reader Chef, Jr. Cooking Class begins at 4 p.m. Dec. 15 at Interlochen Public Library. Ages 10-14 can learn to make pizza. Space is limited. Registration: 231-276-6767.
Ladies’ Night
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Ladies’ Night: Sip and Support begins at 5 p.m. Dec. 15 at Cellar 152.
Appetizers, cash bar and shopping are included at Elk Rapids businesses. Friends of Elk Rapids Library also hosts this event.
Wine dinner
MAPLE CITY — A wine dinner is served at 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at Little Traverse Inn. Five courses are paired with wines from Amoritas Vineyards in Lake Leelanau. Reservations: 231-228-2560.
Military dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwestern Michigan Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America hosts its Christmas Gala and Scholarship Awards dinner at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Traverse City Country Club. Guest speaker is Dan Zassick, Great Lakes Maritime Academy simulation manager.
All retired, active, former, reservist and National Guard officers are invited. Reservations: 231-642-1201 or mebmd11@gmail.com.
Giving program
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Republic recently began its “31 Days of Giving” campaign with two gifts. The company awarded $2,500 to 5Loaves2Fish Northern Michigan and another $2,500 grant to Leelanau Christian Neighbors.
The annual giving program continues throughout December. Cherry Republic plans to give more than $300,000 to Michigan organizations that aim to protect water, climate and quality of life.
