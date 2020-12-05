Drive-thru lunch
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Pit Spitters releases its 2021 schedule during a drive-thru lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Turtle Creek Stadium. Enjoy a hot dog, Great Lakes chips, cookie and pop for $7. Prepackaged Moomer’s ice cream is $2 more. Proceeds and nonperishable food items go to the Father Fred Foundation. Contact: 231-943-0100.
VFW Dinner To Go
The VFW on 3400 Veterans Drive will sell Sunday Dinner to go at 3 p.m. while supplies last on Dec. 6. Cooks are preparing 100 Salisbury steak dinners with mashed potatoes and gravy, baked squash, dinner roll and homemade dessert for $10.
Cookbook Dinner Series slated
TRAVERSE CITY — Amical accepts reservations for its 2020-21 Cookbook Dinner Series. Kitchen staff creates a week-long menu using recipes from different cuisines. Dishes from Palestinian cookbook “Falastin” are available for carryout Dec. 7-8 and carryout or dine in Dec. 9-13. Call 231-941-8888 to order.
Food Security Summit
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Food Coalition presents the virtual Food Security Summit this winter. Community members are invited to attend the free, six-part series. Rotary Charities helped fund the event with a grant. Registration is open through the Michigan State University Extension website. Questions: 231-342-9595; berkeyj@msu.edu.
Each session runs from 10-11:30 a.m. Upcoming dates and topics:
- Dec. 8 — Food insecurity
- Jan. 12 — Food assistance
- Jan. 26 — Addressing community and individual needs
- Feb. 9 — Accessing healthy food
- Feb. 23 — Value-driven solutions
- March 9 — Food security
Relief fund auction
TRAVERSE CITY — Downtown Development Authority and Downtown Traverse City Association offer a holiday auction through noon Dec. 11. Gift baskets are available from downtown restaurants and retailers. Proceeds support the Downtown Relief Fund. dda.downtowntc.com
Brunch, Santa visit
SUTTONS BAY — The Inn at Black Star Farms hosts a drive-through visit with Santa from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 12. Children can tell him their wishes from a vehicle. The annual Christmas brunch is available for pickup at this event. Menu includes quiche, pancakes, bacon, casserole, fruit and an optional sparkling juice or wine. Cost is $75 for four people. Call 231-944-1251.
Cookie pickup
TRAVERSE CITY — Orders are accepted for the annual Trinity Lutheran Christmas Cookies program. Packs include a variety of 28 cookies. Curbside pickup is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 12. Purchase through mynorthtickets.com, or bring cash or check to the church. Questions: 231-631-1880; charalutes@gmail.com.
Library silent auction
KALKASKA — Friends of Kalkaska County Library presents a Gift Basket Silent Auction through 3 p.m. Dec. 22. Themed baskets are available for bidding by commenting on photos on the group’s Facebook page or by calling 231-258-9411.
National Cherry Queen program
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival accepts applications for its 2021 National Cherry Queen program. Women ages 19-25 may participate in the competition to become a spokesperson for the festival. Entries are due by April 10. Questions: 231-649-1617; queenscommittee@cherryfestival.org.
