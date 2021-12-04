Holiday cooking
INTERLOCHEN — The “Healthy Holiday Cooking” class begins at 2 p.m. Dec. 6 at Interlochen Public Library. Learn how to use substitutions to modify holiday recipes.
This Health and Wellness Live Your Best Life Program is funded with a grant from the Allen Foundation.
Cookbook fundraiser
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library continues the Community Cookbook fundraiser. The book “Tables of Content” is $16. Proceeds go to library programs. Purchase at https://form.jotform.com/beahgo/tables-of-content.
Dinner series
TRAVERSE CITY — Amical hosts the next Cookbook Dinner Series from Dec. 6-12. Chefs will make selections from the cookbook “The Spirit of Alsace” by Gabriel Kreuther. Dishes are influenced by Swiss, French and German cooking. Reservations: 231-941-8888.
Weight loss seminar
TRAVERSE CITY — Michael Nizzi, D.O., and Nurse Practitioner Wendy Whitfield discuss surgical weight loss at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6 via virtual seminar. Register at munsonhealthcare.org/bariatrics.
Breakfast for ChampionsPETOSKEY — Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual Breakfast for Champions from 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at Great Lakes Center for the Arts.
The event honors businesses and individuals who impacted the community. Face masks are recommended. Attend the awards program for $20. Tickets: petoskeychamber.com.
Drive-through meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency hosts the Make-and-Take Neighborhood Meeting at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 14. Drive up for an activity and free boxed meal at 3963 Three Mile Road. RSVP by Dec. 8 by calling 231-947-3780.
Food drive
SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa hosts a food drive through Dec. 8. Nonperishable items are collected at Riemer Regional Public Safety Training Center, Manistee Downtown Education Center and AJ’s Pizzeria in Manistee.
Food goes to pantries at Manistee Area Public Schools. Questions: 231-843-5869.
Bazaar and concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Musicale invites community members to a holiday bazaar and concert Dec. 8 at First Congregational Church. The bazaar opens at noon and features baked goods and homemade items.
Traverse City West Senior High School Choralaires present holiday songs at 1 p.m. Refreshments are served afterward. Donations go to the Grand Traverse Musicale, which provides music scholarships for local youth.
Season preview
TRAVERSE CITY — Parallel 45 hosts a holiday gathering starting at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Little Fleet. Appetizers are provided; cash bar available.
Learn about the 2022 Summer Festival season, Reading Series and youth theater offerings. Season tickets are available to purchase. Season information is posted at parallel45.org after 8 p.m. Dec. 8.
Book club meeting
ALDEN — Books ‘n Brie Book Club members gather at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at Helena Township Community Center. Enjoy snacks and beverages while discussing “The Unseen” by Roy Jacobsen. Sponsored by Alden District Library.
Centerpiece class
ELK RAPIDS — Amy Kate Designs presents a community workshop at 6 p.m. Dec. 9 and 15 at The Dam Shop. Guests use botanicals to make a winter floral centerpiece. Appetizers provided. Cost is $50 per seat; space is limited. Registration: 231-498-5855.
Brunch with Santa
SUTTONS BAY — The annual Brunch with Santa is Dec. 11 at the Inn at Black Star Farms. Seating is available at 9 or 11 a.m. and noon. Adults eat for $39, kids for $19.
Reserve seats at MyNorthTickets.com. More details: 231-944-1270.
