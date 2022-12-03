Artist market
ELK RAPIDS — The Makers Market is open from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Short’s Brewing Company Pull Barn. Crafts and artwork made by Michigan artists are available to purchase.
Boardman Review release
TRAVERSE CITY — The Boardman Review Winter Issue Release Party begins at 5 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Little Fleet.
The event includes refreshments, live readings and some contributors sell their crafts or goods.
Holiday program
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Musicale presents a holiday bazaar at noon Dec. 7 at First Congregational Church. Purchase baked goods, crafts and gift items.
A holiday concert with the Traverse City West Middle School Choir follows. Donations are accepted.
‘The Maid’ discussion
ALDEN — The Books ‘n Brie Book Club meets at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at Helena Township Community Center. Discuss “The Maid” by Nita Prose. Sponsored by Alden District Library.
Pizza dinner served
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library serves a free pizza dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 8 at Redeemer Lutheran Church. All community members may attend.
Cookie sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula Women’s Club presents its 25th annual Christmas Cookie Sale starting at 8 a.m. Dec. 10 at Peninsula Township Hall. Treats often sell out by noon.
The sale features holiday cookies, truffles, candies and quick breads. Cookies are $10 per pound. Decorated containers are provided.
Holiday tamales
TRAVERSE CITY — Mama Lu’s accepts orders for its Christmas Tamales until Dec. 19. Chicken and red chile sauce, pork and green chile sauce and cheese and green chile are available at $24 per dozen.
Customers may pick up from Dec. 20-23 at the restaurant. Order at https://bit.ly/3Faxyq4. Questions: lauren@honesttc.com.
Students receive snacks
CADILLAC — Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates received a $1,000 grant from the Cadillac Area Community Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee. The award will help supply snacks for around 149 students at Cadillac Innovation High School. The community foundation’s YAC also provided a $500 grant for this program last year.
Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates is a program of Northwest Michigan Works! and Networks Northwest.
Turkey names
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pardoned a turkey named “Mitch E. Gander” ahead of Thanksgiving Day this year.
Seneca Sojourn, of Grand Rapids; Mia Simmons, of Harper Woods; Justin Rzegocki, of Saint Clair and Tony Lopez, of Riverview, were the winners of the 2022 Michigan Turkey Naming Contest.
More than 6,000 entries were received, including these honorable mentions from local residents:
- “Lynyrd” from Mike Dotsch, of Alpena
- “Mack E. Gnaw” from Kristin, Mike, Maddie and Miles Hayes, of Cadillac
- “Teddy Roostavelt” from Michelle Rondell, of Manistee
Local food in schools
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service signed a $5.8 million Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program with Michigan to purchase more local foods for school meals.
The Michigan Department of Education aims to buy and distribute local and regional products for schoolchildren through the more than 800 School Food Authorities that participate in the National School Lunch Program. Purchases from small and underserved farms and businesses will include minimally-processed fruits, vegetables, proteins, dairy, legumes and grains.
