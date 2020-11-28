Holiday sale at Alden’s Mill House
ALDEN — Alden’s Mill House hosts its holiday sale through Nov. 30. All spice blends, bases, dips, jams, soups, gift boxes and baskets are 15 percent off. Social distancing and face masks are required for in-person shopping. Online ordering and porch pickup are available. Questions: 231-331-4711; hello@aldenmillhouse.com.
Virtual happy hour slated for Dec. 1
TRAVERSE CITY — The Filling Station and Brew Bus host a virtual Giving Tuesday happy hour at 6 p.m. Dec. 1. Tickets include a Filling Station pizza and salad; brews and cider from Filling Station, Rare Bird Brewpub and Silver Spruce Brewing; and an interactive Zoom with local brewers and TART Trails. Delivery and pickup is available.
Virtual Holiday Luncheon scheduled
SUTTONS BAY — League of Women Voters Leelanau County presents the Virtual Holiday Luncheon at noon Dec. 2 via Zoom. Join a question-and-answer session with Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians Tribal Chairman David Arroyo. More details: LWVLeelanau@gmail.com.
Meat, wine dinner slated for Dec. 3
PETOSKEY — Plath’s Meats Wine Dinner is served from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at City Park Grill. The four-course meal includes a mini brie grilled cheese, salad, smoked pork loin chop and a caramel bacon cheesecake. Food costs $27.95; wine pairing is $16.95. Reservations: 231-347-0101.
Country Christmas set in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH — A Country Christmas goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 5 at Friske Farm Market. Visit with Santa and his reindeer and enjoy hot chocolate, donuts and more. The market also offers sales.
Meal giveaway program starts
TRAVERSE CITY — The Downtown Development Authority recently launched the “Giving Thanks Through Giving Meals” campaign. Community members can order boxed lunches through Dec. 9 from Park Street Cafe, Bubba’s, The Good Bowl, Mama Lu’s, The Flying Noodle, Green House Cafe, the Dish Cafe and Firefly. Local organizations will then distribute meals to people in need.
Winery offers tastings at Chateau Chantal
TRAVERSE CITY — Chateau Chantal offers wine tasting packages this winter. The At Home Enjoyment Pack comes with three bottles of sweet or dry wines paired with snacks. Order online. Shipping is available.
Online party store at Little Fleet
TRAVERSE CITY — The Little Fleet recently launched an online party store. Purchase craft cocktails, beer, wine and merchandise. Get a six pack of beer, bottle of wine and cocktail for $40. Orders are available for pickup or delivery (within 4 miles). thelittlefleet.square.site
Canned wine released by Superfluid Supply
ELK RAPIDS — Short’s Brewing Company recently started distributing Canpagne through its sister company Superfluid Supply Co. A California vintner helped develop a custom blend of grapes for the new wine, a rose with tropical fruit and red berry flavors. Each can amounts to 375 ml or about two glasses of wine. Sample the beverage at the Bellaire pub and Elk Rapids tasting room. Cans will be available at retailers throughout Michigan.
