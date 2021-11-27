Christmas celebration
ALDEN — The Old-Fashioned Christmas Celebration begins at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Alden Village Center.
Visit with Santa, enjoy refreshment, sing carols and watch the tree lighting.
Sponsored by Downtown Alden Business Association.
Masonic Lodge meal
BELLAIRE — Enjoy a meal from 4:30-7 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Masonic Lodge. Dine in or take home the dinner. Cost is $10.
Proceeds go to scholarship activities and the community. More information: 231-377-7156.
Giving Tuesday event
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails hosts a Giving Tuesday event from 4-7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Silver Spruce Brewing.
TART Trails staff collect donations, and $1 from each pint goes to the recreation organization.
Donations are also accepted at traversetrails.org/give/donate.
Date Night
LAKE LEELANAU — Date Night is available Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Nittolo’s restaurant. Get two entrees, salads and a bottle of wine for $69 per couple. Tax and tip are not included. Reservations are required: 231-994-2400.
Call for donations
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Commission on Aging accepts donations for its Baskets of Bounty program until Nov. 30.
Items may include nonperishable food, pet treats, soaps, puzzles, paper products and personal hygiene products. Local seniors receive these during the holiday season.
Drop off items or monetary donations at 520 W. Front St., Suite B from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: 231-922-4688.
Voting laws forum
TRAVERSE CITY — The League of Women Voters- Grand Traverse Area presents a virtual program at noon Dec. 1 via Zoom. Margaret Goeman speaks on the difference between voting laws approved in 2018 and the current Secure MI Vote proposal. Submit questions via Zoom or the LWVGTA Facebook page.
Paper art due Dec. 1
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center staff accepts submissions for the “Paperwork” exhibition until Dec. 1. Applicants may submit works made of paper for the juried show, which runs Jan. 12 to March 24, 2022. Contact: 231-334-6112.
Playgroups meet
BENZONIA — 5toONE and NMCAA Early Head Start offer playgroup gatherings from 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 2 and 16 at Grow Benzie.
Parents may bring kids ages 5 and younger.
Developmental activities and a snack are included. Register at bit.ly/PlayGrowBenzie.
Dinner fundraiser
INTERLOCHEN — A Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for Carla Evans is scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at The Hofbrau.
Everyone is invited. Donations are accepted at https://gofund.me/3ba1549c.
Food pantry open
ELK RAPIDS — The Elk Rapids Community Cupboard is open at First Presbyterian Church. Families and individuals can pickup groceries every other Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and Friday at 8:30 a.m. Items include bread, vegetables, meat, eggs and more.
The pantry serves people in the Elk Rapids School District, including Williamsburg, Rapid City and Kewadin. More details: pcolecomm@icloud.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.