Call for volunteers
LELAND — 5 Loaves 2 Fish seeks volunteers to wash dishes from 2-5 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at Leland Community United Methodist Church.
Email 5loaves2fishnmi@gmail.com to get involved.
NWS event
TRAVERSE CITY — White House Photographer Pete Souza speaks at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 at Traverse City West High School.
The National Writers Series hosts this event. In-person tickets are $65 each and include his book “The West Wing and Beyond.” Livestream the event for $60 per household. Purchase via nationalwritersseries.org/product/pete-souza/.
Hike to see lights
NORTHPORT — The Holiday Lights Hike goes from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 2 at Grand Traverse Lighthouse.
Purchase 3D glasses for $2 each and then complete a scavenger hunt through Leelanau State Park. Kids can make an ornament and send their letters to Santa. The hike ends with hot chocolate and treats at a bonfire. A state park pass is required to enter.
Bread-making class
BELLAIRE — Learn to make jalapeno cheddar bread at 10 a.m. Dec. 3 at Bellaire Public Library.
Space is limited. Registration: 231-533-8814.
Craft show at St. Mary of Hannah
KINGSLEY — St. Mary of Hannah hosts its craft show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3. Admission: canned foods for the local food pantry.
A chili and cornbread lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cost is $7.
Art show slated at Almira Town Hall
LAKE ANN — A Holiday Art Show goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at Almira Town Hall. Items include jewelry, paintings, quilts and more. A bake sale is available while supplies last.
Proceeds go to the Almira Township Historical Society.
Charcuterie workshop set at Hearth and Vine
SUTTONS BAY — Black Star Farms offers the Charcuterie Board Workshop from 3-5 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Hearth and Vine Cafe.
Learn how to put together a charcuterie board. Each attendees leaves with a board, cheeses, cured meat, nuts, crackers, fruit, vegetables and other ingredients. P
rice is $75 and also includes a glass of wine. Purchase via MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-944-1297.
Play for Paws runs through Dec. 11
SUTTONS BAY — Premonitions hosts the Play for Paws fundraiser through Dec. 11. The arcade collects donations for Cherryland Humane Society. Accepted items include dry and canned dog and cat food, peanut butter, pet beds, cleaning products, toys and more.
Drop off a donation and receive a 30-minute arcade pass.
Book on Scottish poet released
TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac resident Alan McColl wrote “What was Said at the Burns Supper: Speeches about Robert Burns and Really Bad Scottish Jokes Best Washed Down with a Wee Dram.”
Burns was a Scottish poet whose work and life is often celebrated at a Burns Supper on Jan. 25.
The book details the annual Immortal Memory Speeches and Master of Ceremony Scripts given at Burns Supper events in Traverse City.
The text is published by Mission Point Press. Hardcover is $16.95.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.