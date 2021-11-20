Bike-powered food drive
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte hosts its annual Cranksgiving at noon Nov. 20.
Start at the Wheelhouse at the Civic Center and then ride a bicycle to local grocery stores to purchase food items.
Each team of two to five people may spend $25.
Donations go to Food Rescue of Northwest Michigan. This year’s sponsor is Tom’s Food Markets.
Register at elgruponorte.org.
Old Towne discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Historical Society presents on Old Towne at 2 p.m. Nov. 21 via Zoom and in person. Discussion covers the old South side neighborhood from 1865 t0 1965.
Register through tadl.org.
Community meals
TRAVERSE CITY — Thanksgiving community meals are available to take home from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Salvation Army Community Center.
Simply Give program
TRAVERSE CITY — Meijer plans to double match customer contributions to the Simply Give program through Nov. 25. Purchase a $10 Simply Give card, and the retailer will match $20. Find cards at checkout and online.
The Holiday Simply Give campaign continues through Jan. 1. Donations cards are converted into food-only gift cards for local organizations. The Acme store supports Kalkaska Area Interfaith Resources, Petoskey supports the Manna Food Project and Traverse City helps the Salvation Army.
Thanksgiving dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — VFW Cherryland Post 2780 provides free Thanksgiving dinner for veterans from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 25. Dine in or takeout. Non-veterans pay $10. The post is open until 6 p.m.
Holiday meal
TRAVERSE CITY — Artisan Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern at the Delamar serves a Thanksgiving meal from noon to 7 p.m. Nov. 25. The menu features a choice of appetizers and entrees like cider-brined local turkey with a wild rice stuffing, lamb Bolognese and various desserts.
Cost is $55 per person older than 12 and $30 for younger guests.
To-go meals and walk-in availability at the bar available for hotel guests. Reservations: 231-421-2150.
Community feast
EAST JORDAN — Thanksgiving dinner is served at 2 p.m. Nov. 25 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Games and snacks are available at 1 p.m.
Calling artisans
EMPIRE — Artisans and craftspeople can sign up for the annual Empire Artisan Market. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 27 at Empire Township Hall.
Booths are $55; tables are $45. Application details: llkcr@aol.com or 231-835-1207.
Wine dinner
SUTTONS BAY — The Inn at Black Star Farms serves a Pop-Up Wine Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27.
This three-course meal and wine pairings cost $90. Contact: 231-944-1270.
Holiday at the inn
BELLAIRE — Applesauce Inn Bed and Breakfast hosts the Lighting of the Inn from 7-9 p.m. Nov. 27.
Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies while viewing holiday décor.
Winery specials
SUTTONS BAY — Shady Lane Cellars offers “Little Friday” through December. The Thursday event runs from 2-5 p.m. Enjoy $5 glasses of wine and $5 mulled wine.
Winter market
BELLAIRE — The Bellaire Winter Farmers Market takes place Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bee Well and Terrain. Items include honey, meats, maple syrup, baked goods and local crafts.
