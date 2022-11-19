Chili is served
ACME — The Yuba School Chili Supper is served from 4-7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Masonic Lodge. Chicken noodle soup is also an option. Takeout available.
This event also features a bake sale and silent auction. Price is $12 for adults, $6 for kids. Tickets: 231-938-2229.
Diabetes program
ANN ARBOR — The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan offers free informational sessions on its Diabetes Prevention Program at 11 a.m. Nov. 21 and Dec. 5 and 6 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 14.
The program teaches participants about healthy eating, adding physical activity into a routine, managing stress and more. Register and learn more at ReadySetPrevent.org or call 800-482-1455.
Thanksgiving meal
TRAVERSE CITY — The Thanksgiving Community Meal is served from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Salvation Army Community Center. Dine in or takeout.
Holiday buffet
ACME — Grand Traverse Resort and Spa presents its Thanksgiving Day buffet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 24 at Aerie Restaurant and Lounge.
The menu includes salads, a carving station, pork loin and vegetable sides and a dessert station. Cost is $16.95 per child, $35.95 per adult. Reservations: 231-534-6800.
Free dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — A free Thanksgiving dinner is available from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at Old Mission Peninsula United Methodist Church. Contact: 231-223-4393.
Church serves meal
TRAVERSE CITY — The Community Meals Program offers Thanksgiving dinner from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 24 at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Call 231-360-7608 to order for limited delivery or to volunteer. Donations are accepted to Community Meals at P.O. Box 102 in Traverse City, MI 49685.
Pizza and Pipes
WILLIAMSBURG — The Music House Museum presents Pizza and Pipes from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 25.
Red Wings Organist Dave Calendine plays the Wurlitzer organ and attendees can have pizza.
Admission is $30 per adult and $15 for kids at MyNorthTickets.com. Box office: 231-938-9300.
Happy hour fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — A happy hour fundraiser goes from 4-7 p.m. Nov. 29 at Silver Spruce Brewing. Donations and $1 from each pint go to TART Trails.
Timber Ridge Resort plans to match up to $8,000 in donations. Online gifts can be made at traversetrails.org/give/donate.
November fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Earthen Ales hosts a November membership drive. Purchase a mug club membership and some of the sales are donated to the Women’s Resource Center. Individual members are $200; couples are $350.
The mug club will close to new members at the end of November. Contact: 231-252-4270; info@earthenales.com.
Brunch with Santa
SUTTONS BAY — Brunch with Santa returns from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at Black Star Farms.
A pancake bar and other brunch food stations are available while kids visit with Santa Claus. Price is $45 per adult, $20 for kids under 10. Reservations: blackstarfarms.com/brunch_santa.
