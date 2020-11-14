Sunday meal pickup
TRAVERSE CITY — VFW Cherryland Post 2780 offers meal pickup starting at 3 p.m. Nov. 15. Menu: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes and gravy, a vegetable blend, bread and dessert. Cost is $10.
Gingerbread workshop
BELLAIRE — Shanty Creek Resort offers “Gingerbread Houses To Go” this fall. Orders are due by 5 p.m. Nov. 19. Pick up is from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 25 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 26. Cost is $50 per house and includes icing and candy. Reservations: 231-533-3000, ext. 7185.
Italian cooking class
TRAVERSE CITY — Fustini’s offers the Mambo Italiano class from 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 19 via Zoom. Learn to make blue cheese and cream gnocchi; fig, butternut squash and goat cheese salad; roasted mushrooms with balsamic glaze. Registrants receive an ingredients and equipment list before the class. Cost is $39 per household. Contact: denise@fustinis.com.
Open house
BELLAIRE — The Flying Pig hosts its fifth annual Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 21. Prizes, treats and handmade holiday decor are available.
Nonprofit benefit
SUTTONS BAY — Local retailers and restaurants offer holiday gifts and refreshments Nov. 21. Shoppers can select a nonprofit to receive 10 percent of sales. Participants include Leelanau County Senior Services, Inland Seas, Suttons Bay Library, Friends of Herman Park, Suttons Bay Schools and Suttons Bay Visitors’ Center. Leelanau Christian Neighbors sets up donation boxes to collect personal care products, honey, maple syrup, spices and more. Letters to Santa kits are available for kids. Suttons Bay Chamber of Commerce sponsors this event.
Pie orders due Nov. 23
ELLSWORTH — Friske Farm Market accepts Thanksgiving dessert orders through Nov. 23. Pies include apple, cherry berry and caramel apple pecan. Other desserts: apple cinnamon coffee cake, pumpkin oat sandwich cookies and more. Contact: 231-599-2604.
Brewery opens taproom
TRAVERSE CITY — Earthen Ales recently reopened its taproom at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons. Patio and indoor seating reservations are accepted from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 2-7 p.m. Sunday. Carryout and the online shop are also available.
Festival has gift boxes
TRAVERSE CITY — National Cherry Festival recently started offering Holiday Gift Boxes. Four boxes are available to purchase online: A Taste of the Cherry Festival, Very Cherry Cookies for Santa, A Cozy Cherry Breakfast and A Cherry Morning Coffee. cherryfestival.org
Donation program
TRAVERSE CITY — Meijer hosts the Holiday Simply Give program. Each $10 Simply Give donation card helps local families facing food insecurity. The Salvation Army benefits from cards purchased at the Traverse City store and cards purchased at the Acme store go to Kalkaska Area Interfaith Resources. Meijer plans to add $20 to each card purchased on Dec. 1 and 12. The program runs through Jan. 2.
Holiday tea time
BELLAIRE — Applesauce Inn B&B accepts reservations for its Christmas High Tea, scheduled Dec. 9, 13, 15-16. Tickets are $25 per person and include pots of tea from Spice and Tea Exchange, various savory bites, scones and other holiday-themed desserts. Seating is limited, and masks must be worn when entering the building. Reservations are required at 231-533-6448.
Agriculture guidelines
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development reminds state U-Pick, Christmas tree cutting and agri-tourism operations to follow safety guidelines to protect staff and customers. Operators must screen employees daily for COVID-19 symptoms and social distance in the field and retail areas.
