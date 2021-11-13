Christmas market
TRAVERSE CITY — EB2 Vintage hosts the European Christmas Market from noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 13. Shop for holiday gifts and décor made by local artisans. Hot spiced wine, roasted chestnuts and locally-made chocolate treats are available.
To-go family meals
TRAVERSE CITY — Trattoria Stella recently resumed its to-go family meals. Meals are made for two people and include a salad, entrée and side dish. Items come with reheating instructions.
Order between Friday and 9 a.m. Tuesday. Pickup is from 3-6 p.m. Thursday. Thanksgiving appetizers and desserts can be ordered from 10 a.m. Nov. 16 until noon Nov. 20. Pickup from 3-6 p.m. Nov. 24. Stellatc.com/shop
Movie night
BELLAIRE — Friends of Bellaire Public Library show the documentary “Tea with the Dames” at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at the library.
Thanksgiving dinner
ELK RAPIDS — DAM Food Truck offers heat-and-serve Thanksgiving dinners. Meals include turkey breast, mashed potatoes with gravy, green bean casserole, salad and more.
A single plate includes turkey and all sides for $25. Feed four to six people for $100. Individual dishes are also available to purchase.
Orders are due by noon Nov. 17. Pickup by 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at 118 Bridge St. Call 231-498-5855 to order.
Wine tasting
TRAVERSE CITY — Rove Estate hosts the Pinot Noir Vertical Tasting from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 17. Enjoy five wines, food pairings and an educational workshop for $40. Contact: 231-421-7001.
Card games
INTERLOCHEN — Community members may play the card game Bridge from 2-5 p.m. Thursdays at Interlochen Public Library. No session Nov. 25.
Wine dinner
PETOSKEY — The Spanish Wine Dinner is served from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at Palette Bistro. The five-course meal is paired with Spanish wines. Cost is $75, not including tax and gratuity. Reservations: 231-348-3321.
Beer Week
TRAVERSE CITY — Beer Week goes through Nov. 19 at local breweries. Some sites offer food and beer discounts.
The self-guided tour features a mobile passport where guests can track their visited locations. Download the passport at bit.ly/3lco0AQ.
Hunter Supper
KINGSLEY — The Hunter Supper is served from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 20 at Summit City Grange. Dine in or take home the meal. Contact: 231-263-4499.
Cookbook fundraiser
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library hosts a cookbook fundraiser. “Tables of Content” features nearly 300 recipes from the community. Purchase for $16. Proceeds support library programs.
Order at form.jotform.com/beahgo/tables-of-content. Questions: iplcookbook@gmail.com.
Holiday variety pack
ELK RAPIDS — Short’s Brewing Company provides its “Super Hoppy Holidays” variety pack in stores across the Midwest. This limited release includes 18, 12-ounce cans in six varieties: Juicy Tree, Double Psychedelic Cat Grass, Yoda’s Blend, Humongous Huma and Double MMMKay, Snow Globe.
Wednesday tea
BELLAIRE — Applesauce Inn B&B accepts reservations for its Afternoon Tea Parties, scheduled Wednesdays through April.
Tickets are $30 per person and include pots of Earl Grey tea from the Spice and Tea Exchange, savory bites, scones and homemade dessert and treats.
Seating is limited. Reservations: 231-533-6448.
