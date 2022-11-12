Cooking workshop
INTERLOCHEN — The “Be Healthy, Be Active” Cooking Workshop begins at 4 p.m. Nov. 14 at Interlochen Public Library.
This month’s recipe is lasagna. Cooking workshops are on the second Monday of each month through April. Call 231-276-6767 to register.
Food program signup
TRAVERSE CITY — Holiday Food Baskets registration goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Salvation Army Community Center.
Families may request assistance with Thanksgiving or Christmas meals if they have not applied to another program in Leelanau, Benzie or Grand Traverse counties. Apply for Thanksgiving baskets by Nov. 18.
Learn more at SATraverseCity.org.
Diabetes workshop
ANN ARBOR — National Kidney Foundation of Michigan offers a Diabetes Personal Action Toward Health (PATH) workshop Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 15 through Dec. 20.
Sign up for the virtual sessions at nkfm.org/diabetes-PATH.
Gut health presentation
EMPIRE — Glen Lake Community Library presents “Microbiome of the Gut” at 7 p.m. Nov. 15. Learn about probiotic and prebiotic foods, health impacts of gluten and dairy and how to use plant-based foods.
Registration: 231-326-5361.
Thanksgiving to go
TRAVERSE CITY — Pick up Thanksgiving dinner from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at Park Place Hotel.
The meal serves four people and includes turkey, stuffing, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes with gravy, rolls, cranberry relish and pumpkin pie. Preorder by Nov. 16. Cost is $143.10 via MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-946-5000.
FOL meeting
ALDEN — Friends of the Alden District Library meets at 10 a.m. Nov. 17 at Helena Township Community Center. Coffee and snacks are served.
Class of 1957 meets
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School Class of 1957 meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Elks Lodge. All area alumni are invited.
Junior cooking class
INTERLOCHEN — The Reader Chef, Jr. Cooking Class begins at 4 p.m. Nov. 17 at Interlochen Public Library. Ages 10-14 can learn to make tomato and spinach pasta.
Classes are on the third Thursday of each month. Space is limited. Registration: 231-276-6767.
History presentation
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library sponsors “History Hounds on the Big Screen” at 6 p.m. Nov. 17. Presentation and discussion is about Michigan beer.
Food fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — WCMU Public Radio partners with Feeding America to host the “Foodraiser” Nov. 17-21. Radio listeners can donate to a program and a “thank you” gift of meals will be locally distributed by the Manna Food Project.
Donate at wcmu.org/Food or call 800-999-5656 to contribute.
Bread-making class
BELLAIRE — Learn to make cranberry fruit bread at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at Bellaire Public Library.
Space is limited. Registration: 231-533-8814.
To-go meals
TRAVERSE CITY — The Boathouse accepts orders for its Thanksgiving To-Go for two or four people.
Meals include turkey, stuffing, salad, pie, a bottle of wine and more. Pickup is from 3-6 p.m. Nov. 23.
Call 231-223-4030 starting at 11 a.m. daily to order. Meals are limited.
Call for donations
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Commission on Aging accepts donations for its Baskets of Bounty program until Nov. 30.
Items may include nonperishable food, pet treats, soaps, puzzles, paper products and personal hygiene products. Local seniors receive these during the holiday season.
Drop off items or monetary donations at 520 W. Front St., Suite B from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: 231-922-4688.
