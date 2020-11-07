Indoor market begins Nov. 7
TRAVERSE CITY — The Village at Grand Traverse Commons starts its Indoor Farmers Market at 10 a.m. Nov. 7 in the Mercato and Kirkbride Hall. Vendors are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday through April. Social distancing and face masks are required.
Benefit concert
ELK RAPIDS — Violinist Cheryl Zetterholm and pianist Cheryl Staats perform at 3 p.m. Nov. 8 at Grace Lutheran Church. Admission is free, but donations support Elk Rapids Community Cupboard Food Pantry. Guests are required to wear face coverings. Reservations: 248-752-8130; cazvln@comcast.net.
Online cooking classes
CADILLAC — MSU Extension hosts the online Cooking for Crowds Food Safety Education program from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 9, 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 2 and 1-4 p.m. Jan. 19. Learn to prevent foodborne illness during planning, storage, preparation and service. Cost is $15 per person and includes a food safety manual. Register at events.anr.msu.edu/C4C2020.
Virtual workshops
TRAVERSE CITY — Table Health continues its wellness workshops via the Zoom application. Prices vary. Register through Eventbrite.com.
Upcoming sessions:
- Nov. 10 — Allergen Free Holiday Baking
- Dec. 3 — Carbs Are My Soulmate: Eat Carbs and Maintain a Healthy Weight
Beer week returns
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Beer Week is set Nov. 13-20. Enjoy a self-guided tour on the Beer Week Ale Trail, using a digital passport for savings and promotions at local breweries and restaurants.
Thanksgiving to go
SUTTONS BAY — Take home a Thanksgiving dinner for four to six people from Black Star Farms. The menu includes a roasted turkey with carrots, red potatoes, sage chestnut stuffing, green bean casserole, apple cranberry relish and apple tart. Turkey can be substituted for stuffed butternut squash or maple glazed salmon. Cost is $150. Wine pairings are extra. Pickup is Nov. 25 at Hearth and Vine Cafe. Reservations: 231-944-1297.
Cookbook Dinner Series
TRAVERSE CITY — Amical accepts reservations for its 2020-21 Cookbook Dinner Series. The kitchen staff creates a week-long menu using recipes from different cuisines. The event kicks off Dec. 7-13 with “Falastin,” a Palestinian cookbook.
Dinner schedule:
- Jan. 4-10 — “Pok Pok” (Thailand)
- Feb. 1-6 — “Curate” (Spain)
- April 5-11 — “The Soul of A New Cuisine” (Africa)
- May 3-8 — “Tu Casa Mi Casa” (Mexico)
Reserve seats through the Resy mobile application, online or call 231-941-8888.
Pie donation
TRAVERSE CITY — Sara Lee Frozen Bakery recently donated 500 cases of Chef Pierre pies to the food pantries and community meal sites of Northwest Food Coalition. Goodwill Northern Michigan’s Food Rescue program helps distribute to area families.
Holiday brews released
BELLAIRE — Short’s Brewing Company plans to distribute the Super Hoppy Holidays variety pack starting this month. The IPAs include Juicy Tree (blue spruce tips, juniper berries and cranberries), Double Psychedelic Cat Grass (bitter tropical fruit), Slurm Lord (oats and hops with fruity blends), Yoda’s Blend (currant, spruce/pine and tropical flavors), The Liberator (fruity, floral and piney) and Batch (mango and black currant).
This limited release is available in an 18-pack or 12-ounce cans at retailers across the Midwest.
