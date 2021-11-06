Veterans’ buffet
TRAVERSE CITY — The Veterans Buffet Dinner is served from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Elks Lodge. Veterans and active military personnel are welcome to enjoy this in-person or curbside meal. Non-veteran guests can join for $15.
Corps event canceledKALKASKA — The annual Marine Corps Ball is canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Marine Corps breakfast is also scrapped this year.Kalkaska area Marines still plan to donate to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign.
Meet the senator over coffee
BENZONIA — Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, hosts coffee hours throughout the 35th District this month. Residents are invited to share opinions or concerns and request assistance with a state issue.
More details: 855-347-8035; SenCVanderWall@Senate.Michigan.gov.
Thanksgiving courseTRAVERSE CITY — Oryana offers the Farm Chef Thanksgiving Sides class at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 via Zoom. Learn to make side dishes like butternut squash risotto and sausage dressing for the upcoming holiday. Cost is $10 at Eventbrite.com or oryana.coop.
Fundraising lunch is scheduled
TRAVERSE CITY — Michael’s Place hosts its Restoring Hope fundraising luncheon at noon Nov. 10 at Great Wolf Lodge. Call 231-947-6453.
Book club meeting set
ALDEN — Books ‘n Brie Book Club members gather at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at Helena Township Community Center. Discuss “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Richardson while enjoying snacks and beverages.
Club backs food bank PETOSKEY — The Campus Club of Bay View recently completed the 2021 Manna Food Project by presenting $12,000 to the program. The money was collected in memory of Robert Banwell, who led the Manna Project for the club for several years. The food project aims to help feed people in Antrim, Charlevoix and Emmet counties.
Attorneys donate to healthcare workers
TRAVERSE CITY — Smith and Johnson Attorneys partnered with trial attorney member organization Injury Board to donate area restaurant gift cards to local healthcare workers to thank them for their work during the pandemic.
Smith and Johnson attorneys worked on numerous local boards — from The Father Fred Foundation to the Chamber of Commerce.
Princess Tea Party is scheduled
ELK RAPIDS — The Miss Elk Rapids Scholarship Program presents the Princess Tea Party from 1-2:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at Sacred Heart Church Hall. Enjoy snacks, desserts, tea and lemonade. Activities include bingo, dancing, a craft, photo booth and more. Tickets are $25 per couple. RSVP: 616-690-1439.
