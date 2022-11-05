Veteran dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Elks Lodge offers the annual Veterans Buffet Dinner from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 6. Veterans and active military members are welcome. Non-veteran guests may join for $15.
Peer support events
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan offers support events during November.
A men’s group meets at 10 a.m. Mondays via Zoom. Discuss managing stress and connect with others with disabilities. Virtual Technology Sessions start at noon Wednesdays via Zoom. This month’s topics include TikTok and Instagram, Fitbit and Alexa and digital payments. The SPIRIT Club exercise class begins at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Parent Network meets at 7 p.m. Nov. 15. Register at disabilitynetwork.org/events.
Basket workshop
ALDEN — Dorothy Walter leads basketry sessions from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 9 and 30 at Helena Township Community Center.
Materials are $5. More details: 231-331-6583.
Book discussion
ALDEN — The Books ‘n Brie Book Club gathers at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at Helena Township Community Center.
Discuss “The Elegance of the Hedgehog” by Muriel Barbery while enjoying snacks and beverages.
Literacy event
BELLAIRE — Family Literacy Night goes from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 10 at Bellaire Public Library. The evening includes dinner, stories and activities.
Call 231-533-8814 to sign up or volunteer.
Community dinner
INTERLOCHEN — Pizza Night goes from 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 10 at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Interlochen Public Library hosts this free event for community members.
Pho cooking class
TRAVERSE CITY — “Mastering the Art of Pho” starts at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Good Bowl.
Tickets are $65 for this virtual cooking class. Ingredients can be picked up from the restaurant. Reserve seats at goodbowleatery.com.
Festival of Trees
KALKASKA — Kalkaska Area Interfaith Resources hosts its annual Festival of Trees from Nov. 11-19 at Northland Plaza. View trees and raffle items from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Proceeds are donated to KAIR.
Family Day is Nov. 12. It features refreshments, music, reindeer and visits with Santa from 1-3 p.m. Admission is free.
Pasty sale
BOYNE CITY — Boyne Valley Lions Club accepts orders for pasties.
The club, along with the Boyne City High School Hospitality Class, makes two various: a beef and a roasted vegetable and mushroom. Pasties are delivered frozen for pickup from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 11.
Order at https://forms.gle/j1jhn7bYLG1dKjTZ7.
Shop and Sip
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Shop and Sip goes from 3-7 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Park Place Hotel.
VIP preview tickets are $15 and include event entry at 1 p.m. General admission is $5 per person. Some of the proceeds go to Project Feed the Kids. Purchase at MyNorthTickets.com.
Cookbook available
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library continues its cookbook fundraiser. “Tables of Content” features almost 300 recipes from community members.
The cookbook costs $16, with proceeds supporting library programs. Order at https://form.jotform.com/beahgo/tables-of-content.
