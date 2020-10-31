Drive-thru treats
WILLIAMSBURG — Put on a Halloween costume and drive through to receive treats starting at 3 p.m. Oct. 31 at the United Methodist Church. Enter off Williamsburg Road into the parking lot and exit onto Church Street.
Sunday brunch
BELLAIRE — Short’s Brewing Company serves Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekly. Drinks include bloody Mary brews and cider mimosas.
Meals to go
TRAVERSE CITY — One-hundred dinners are prepared for pickup starting at 3 p.m. Nov. 1 at the VFW on Veterans Drive. The menu includes baked chicken, cornbread and dessert. Cost is $10 each.
Restaurant closes Nov. 2-5
TRAVERSE CITY — Amical recently announced it will close Nov. 2-5 for scheduled maintenance and repairs. The restaurant, 229 E. Front St., plans to reopen for dinner service and pickup starting at 4 p.m. Nov. 6.
Wednesday tastings
BELLAIRE — Hello Vino hosts Sip and Savor every Wednesday from 4-9 p.m. Enjoy a wine tasting, a bottle of wine and a charcuterie board for $30.
Thyroid series
TRAVERSE CITY — Table Health offers the virtual Thyroid Health Series starting at noon Nov. 5. Topics include thyroid conditions, foods that heal and creating a plan. Instructors: Jennifer Lyon, D.O.; Carol Bell, registered dietitian; and Erin Gysbers, health coach. Registration: 231-333-1331.
South American dining
PETOSKEY — The South American Food and Wine Tour goes from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at Palette Bistro. Five courses are paired with wines for $55 per person. Reservations: 231-347-0101.
Baking stories
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library hosts the Cookie Story Exchange at 1 p.m. Nov. 15 via Zoom. Share holiday baking traditions. Registration is due Nov 8 at tadl.org/cookies.
Sweets for Norte
EMPIRE — Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate offers milk and dark chocolate bars to benefit Norte. A dollar from each item purchased goes to the Traverse City-based cycling organization. The shop is open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday through Sunday. Curbside pickup and shipping are available.
Seasonal kombucha released
TRAVERSE CITY — Cultured Kombucha Co. brings its seasonal Apple Pie Chai beverage to stores through December. The fermented beverage features apple, spicy cinnamon, ginger, clove, vanilla and cardamom flavors. Purchase in stores or taste at the taproom, 3842 Jupiter Cresent Drive.
Restaurant open
TRAVERSE CITY — Lobdell’s: A Teaching Restaurant is open through Nov. 19. Social distancing and state guidelines are followed. Groups are limited to six or fewer and face masks are required. Reservations: 231-995-3120.
