Cooking class
INTERLOCHEN — The Tricks and Treats Cooking Class goes from 1-2:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Interlochen Public Library. Families with kids ages 6-12 can learn to make healthy Halloween snacks. Costumes are encouraged. Funded with a grant from the Allen Foundation. Registration: jransom@tadl.org.
Halloween event
TRAVERSE CITY — City Church hosts the Trunk or Treat from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31. Free candy and pony and train rides are available.
Taproom concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Singer-songwriter Chuck Brodsky performs at 4 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Acoustic Taproom. Tickets are $20 at the venue, Brilliant Books or Oryana. Pay $25 at the door. Ticket information: 231-714-5028.
Trunk or Treat
EMPIRE — Empire Area Community Center hosts Trunk or Treat from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 along Front Street. Volunteers are needed to help park cars and distribute treats from their cars. Front Street is closed to traffic from Union to LaRue streets. Email marchdye@gmail.com to reserve a spot.
Restaurant takes break
TRAVERSE CITY — PepeNero closes for fall break Oct. 31 through Nov. 11. Regular hours staring Nov. 12: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant is closed Sundays and Mondays. Reservations are strongly recommended.
Grow Communities program
TRAVERSE CITY — Farmers may enroll in the Bayer Fund’s America’s Farmers Grow Communities program until Nov. 1. Bayer Fund plans to donate $5,000 to a local nonprofit, school or youth agricultural program of the farmer’s choice.
Apply at AmericasFarmers.com, or call 877-267-3332. Winners are announced in January.
Music and art
TRAVERSE CITY — “An Evening of Live Art and Music” features The Jeff Haas Trio and Lisa Flahive from 7-9 p.m. Nov. 1 at Higher Art Gallery. The musicians perform from the Great American Songbook and original pieces. Flahive will create during the show.
Space is limited. Tickets are $12 and include a glass of wine. Contact: 231-252-4616.
Holiday programs
TRAVERSE CITY — The Salvation Army accepts registration for its Holiday Meal Basket and Toy Shop programs. Individuals and families in Grand Traverse, Benzie and Leelanau counties may apply for assistance such as Thanksgiving and Christmas food baskets or gifts for newborn through 17-year-old kids.
Families can request food baskets from 9-11 a.m. Nov. 4 and 9-11 a.m. or noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 9 at the community center. Register at SATraverseCity.org through Nov. 15. Contact: 231-946-4644.
Cider dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — Bushels and Barrels pairs cider with food Nov. 5 in Left Foot Charley’s Barrel Room. Trattoria Stella presents chicken and goat gouda sausage, smoked pork bratwurst, spaetzle and cabbage with a kale and lemon mustard. Dinner is $60 per person; 231-995-0500.
Bazaar and bake sale
FRANKFORT — The Scandinavian Bazaar and Bake Sale is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Items include locally-made crafts, painted artwork by Sandy Anderson and baked goods. Profits go to local and national charities. Questions: 231-352-7521.
Farm market
TRAVERSE CITY — The Village at Grand Traverse Commons hosts its Indoor Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6 in the Mercato. Shop eggs, meats, dairy products, produce, baked goods and more. Events occur Saturdays through April.
