Play for Paws
SUTTONS BAY — Premonitions hosts the Play for Paws fundraiser Nov. 1 through Dec. 11. The arcade collects donations for Cherryland Humane Society. Accepted items include dry and canned dog and cat food, peanut butter, pet beds, cleaning products, toys and more.
Drop off a donation and receive a 30-minute arcade pass.
Dinner and a movie
ALDEN — A potluck and Off the Wall Movie Night are set Nov. 3 at Helena Township Community Center. Eat dinner at 6 p.m. and watch the movie at 7 p.m.
Call Alden District Library at 231-331-4318 to sign up for the potluck and for movie details.
Art market
TRAVERSE CITY — Arts for All of Northern Michigan hosts its second annual “Have A Heart” Art Mart from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 4-5 and noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 6 at the studio, 1485 Barlow St.
More than 20 local artisans sell their handmade items. Hot chocolate and cookies are served. This is a fundraiser for the organization’s educational programs.
Toast the Season events
TRAVERSE CITY — Toast the Season is available Nov. 4-6 or Nov. 11-13 along the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail. Taste local beverages and food.
Attendees choose their starting winery. Tickets are $65 at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-642-5550.
Wine and Wellness weekend
GLEN ARBOR — A Wine and Wellness event is Nov. 4-5 at The Homestead.
Adults can enjoy a four-course meal with local wines on Friday or Saturday night, two nights at Little Belle or The Inn, breakfast at Cavanaugh’s and a Yen Yoga class and hike Saturday at 9 a.m.
Reservations: 231-334-5100.
Holiday exhibition
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center kicks off its Small Works Holiday Exhibition from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 4. Visitors can partake in music, refreshments and the pop-up holiday store. The Art Wish Tree returns, allowing people to donate to the center’s year-round programs.
More than 100 small artworks are displayed and sold for $150 or less. View the pieces until Dec. 15 in gallery or online.
Bazaar and bake sale
FRANKFORT — The annual Scandinavian Bazaar and Bake Sale is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 955 James St. Handmade crafts and baked goods are available to purchase. Proceeds go to charities.
Farm market
TRAVERSE CITY — The Village Farmers Market returns indoors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5 in the Mercato at Grand Traverse Commons.
Call or text 231-620-3585 if interested in vending.
Princess tea
ELK RAPIDS — The Miss Elk Rapids Scholarship Program presents a Princess Tea Party from 1-2:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Sacred Heart Church.
Snacks, desserts, tea and lemonade are served. Activities include bingo, dancing, a craft and photo opportunities. Attendees are encouraged to wear princess costumes or their favorite dress.
Entry is $30 per couple or $20 per person until Nov. 6. Each additional sibling or adult from the same house is $5. RSVP to 616-690-1439 or complete the form at https://bit.ly/3RROe8M.
Call for vendors
EMPIRE — Artisans and crafters may sign up as vendors for the annual Empire Artisan Market, set from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 26 at the township hall.
A booth is $65, and a table is $50. Refreshments are served. For an application and more details, contact llkcr@aol.com or 231-835-1207.
