Pie benefit
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Pie Company presents “Cast Your Vote” Pie through Election Day, Nov. 3. The cherry blueberry dessert is topped with a dough pastry featuring stars and stripes. Whole pies, mini pies and slices are available at both Front Street locations. Some of the profits go to the National Writers Series.
Pig roast
TRAVERSE CITY — Right Brain Brewery serves a pig roast meal from noon to 9 p.m. Oct. 24. Pay $20 for pork and sides with a 6-ounce stout. Purchase tickets at the pub or order online for pickup.
Ride for donuts
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte hosts the annual Traverse City Donut Ride at noon Oct. 25 at Timber Ridge. Ride 1 to 15 miles. People of all skill levels are welcome. Norte supplies treats from local shop Peace, Love and Little Donuts. Questions: gary@elgruponorte.org.
Sunday meals to go
TRAVERSE CITY — Pick up a meal from the VFW Cherryland Post starting at 3 p.m. Oct. 25. Menu: breaded pork chops, roasted potatoes and carrots, applesauce, buttered biscuits and dessert. Cost is $9. One-hundred meals are available and they usually sell out.
Curbside pickup starts Nov. 1. Dinners will be available on the first and third Sunday of each month. Cost is $10.
Preservation class
TRAVERSE CITY — MSU Extension offers a Preserving Your Harvest class from 1-2:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Traverse Area District Library. This free program covers preserving venison using a pressure canner. Freezing and dehydrating are also discussed. More information: treiber@msu.edu or lmessing@msu.edu.
YMCA offers treats
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay YMCA hosts Trunk or Treat from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 29. Families are invited to this free, socially-distanced event. Wear a Halloween costume, if desired.
Pumpkin Carving Contest
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library invites families to enter the Pumpkin Carving Contest. Share photos of the gourd to the TADL Kids Facebook page or email ask@tadl.org. Submissions are due by 6 p.m. Oct. 29.
Volunteer party
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails hosts the Volunteer Appreciation Party at 6 p.m. Oct. 29 via Zoom. Visit traversetrails.org for the meeting link.
TCAPS meals continue
TRAVERSE CITY — TCAPS offers meals for students during “no school” days in November. Meals for Election Day, Nov. 3, may be picked up from 8-10 a.m. Oct. 31 at West Middle School. Meals for Thanksgiving recess, Nov. 25-27, are available from 8-10 a.m. Nov. 25 at West Middle School. Regular Saturday weekend service resumes Nov. 28 for Saturday and Sunday meals. The weekly meal schedule stays the same.
Trunk or Treat
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula United Methodist Church hosts Trunk or Treat from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 31. Children may receive treats outside. COVID-19 safety protocols are in place. The event will be canceled if it rains.
Foundation receives donations
TRAVERSE CITY — The Elks Lodge recently collected $3,000 in monetary donations and almost a full truckload of food and other items during the Father Fred Foundation’s Fall Food Drive. This is the second food drive the club has hosted.
Fall farm visits
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan is home to several farms and markets. Autumn activities and seasonal treats are available at Farmer White’s in Williamsburg, Gallagher’s Farm Market in Traverse City, Jacob’s Farm in Traverse City, Pahl’s Pumpkin Patch in Buckley and many others.
Food collection
GLEN ARBOR — Art’s Tavern collects nonperishable food until Nov. 9. Drop off items at a trailer. Donations benefit Empire Area Food Bank.
