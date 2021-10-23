Spooky storytelling set for Oct. 23
TRAVERSE CITY — Arts for All of Northern Michigan hosts SPOOKtacular Storytelling with Jenifer Strauss at 6 p.m. Oct. 23. The all-ages program includes stories, snacks and crafts. Questions: michelle@artsforallnmi.org.
Murder mystery dinner scheduled
ELK RAPIDS — The Elk Rapids Players host a murder mystery dinner at 6 p.m. Oct. 23 at Historic Elk Rapids Town Hall. The interactive show is presented by The Murder Mystery Company, based in Grand Rapids. Tickets are $50 per person at accelevents.com/e/totally-80s-totally-murder.
Chili Cook Off
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library hosts its Chili Cook Off at 1 p.m. Oct. 24 in the parking lot at the main branch. Tasters can sample spicy, chicken, vegetarian and other varieties of chili.
Farm dinner
MANCELONA — A farm-to-table dinner is served at 5 p.m. Oct. 24 at Danu Hof. A walking tour of the farm begins at 4:30 p.m. The meal features chefs from Aerie Restaurant and Lounge in Acme, Terrain Restaurant in Belliare and Great Lakes Chocolate and Dessert Co. in Traverse City.
Dinner is $65 and includes three drinks. Reservations: https://bit.ly/38u5VHt.
Chicken cooking class is set
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana presents a cooking class at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 via Zoom. Andrea Deibler teaches attendees how to cut and prepare a whole chicken. Cost is $10 at Eventbrite.com or oryana.coop.
Halloween tea
BELLAIRE — A Halloween-themed tea party begins at 1 p.m. Oct. 27 at Applesauce Inn Bed and Breakfast. Costumes are encouraged. Cost is $30 for tea and treats. Reservations: 231-533-6448.
NWS hosts author
TRAVERSE CITY — Joshua Prager joins the National Writers Series virtually at 7 p.m. Oct. 28. Prager presents the novel “The Family Roe: An American Story.”
Virtual tickets are $10.50 at the National Writers Series website. Attendees receive the Zoom link at registration.
Full Moon Dinner at Black Star slated
SUTTONS BAY — Black Star Farms continues its Arcturos Dining Series with the Full Moon Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Inn. Menu includes parsnip soup, charred cauliflower, scallops, apple walnut salad, lamb shank and coconut tapioca. All courses are paired with wines. Cost is $125 and includes a cocktail reception and dinner. Contact: 231-944-1270.
Halloween activities at Blue Pelican Inn
CENTRAL LAKE — Trunk or Treat goes from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31 at Blue Pelican Inn. Bring treats to hand out. Call or text 231-350-8496 to reserve a table.
Another Trunk or Treat is from 5-8 p.m. on Main Street in Frankfort. Decorate a vehicle, park and pass out candy. Questions: 231-352-7251.
Sailing fundraiser set for Nov. 13
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Community Sailing hosts a fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Traverse City Golf and Country Club. The Great Gatsby-themed gala includes food, champagne, local distillery tastings and auctions. Tickets are $100 at tacsailing.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.