Sunday brunch resumes
TRAVERSE CITY — Dim Sum Sundays return Oct. 23 at The Good Bowl, 328 E. Front St. Small plates are served all day, and table service is available.
Plant-pressing session
BELLAIRE — Introduction to Herbaria: The Science and History of Plant-Pressing goes from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 23 at Grass River Natural Area.
Adults can learn to make a plant-pressing kit and practice with a variety of flowers or plants. Admission is $15. Registration: 231-533-8576.
Surgery support group
TRAVERSE CITY — A bariatric surgery and aftercare support group meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 24. The virtual session is for patients who attended a Munson Healthcare virtual educational seminar.
Learn more at munsonhealthcare.org/bariatrics. Contact: 231-935-2400.
Fall kids programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District offers the Fall 2022 Peepers program at 10 a.m. Tuesdays at Boardman River Nature Center.
Outdoor sessions include stories, crafts, music and more for ages 3-5. Topics are “Precious Pumpkins” on Oct. 25, “Wonderful Wildlife” Nov. 1, “Turkey Talk” Nov. 8 and “Sleepy Animals” Nov. 15.
Cost is $5 per child at natureiscalling.org/preschool-peepers-program.
Fall cooking class
INTERLOCHEN — MSU Extension Registered Dietitians lead the Fall Harvest Cooking Class at 4 p.m. Oct. 26 at Interlochen Public Library.
Learn how to use seasonal and locally-grown fruits and vegetables. This free class is part of the library’s Health and Wellness: Live Your Best Life series. Registration: 231-276-6767.
Bigs Social
CHARLEVOIX — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan hosts a Bigs Social from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Back Lot, 230 Ferry Ave.
Network with Bigs team members and volunteer mentors. Drinks and appetizers are served.
YMCA family festival
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay YMCA’s Fall Family Festival is from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 28. Halloween costumes are encouraged, and kids can trick or treat and participate in other fall activities.
Businesses can contact jenny@gtbayymca.org to become a vendor.
Barrel Aged Brewfest
THOMPSONVILLE — Iron Fish Distillery presents the inaugural Barrel Aged Brewfest from 1-5 p.m. Oct. 29.
Sample cider, beers and meads. General admission is $45. Early access is $70. Proceeds go to the Big Bear Sportsman’s Club. Get tickets via Eventbrite.com.
Trunk or Treat
FRANKFORT — Frankfort-Elberta Chamber of Commerce and the City of Frankfort present Trunk or Treat from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Participants may park on Main Street and give candy to kids who walk by. Costumes and decorations are encouraged. Questions: 231-352-7251.
Pierogi orders accepted
TRAVERSE CITY — Lost Village Pierogi, based in Petoskey, offers its third annual Traverse City Fall Pierogi Pickup from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 5-6 at the Cherryland Center.
Items include more than 40 varieties of frozen pierogi along with potato pancakes and prepackaged meals. Polish food is cooked on site.
Orders are accepted until 6 p.m. Nov. 2 at lostvillagepierogi.com. Questions: 313-573-6109.
Local food agreement
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service signed an agreement with Michigan through the Local Food Purchase Assistance (LFPA) Cooperative Agreement Program. The Michigan Department of Education aims to buy and distribute locally grown, produced and processed food from underserved producers with funding from the LFPA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.