Party scrapped
BELLAIRE — Short’s Brewing Company canceled its anniversary party, scheduled for Oct. 17 this year. The company will contact ticket holders regarding their options. People can keep their ticket for the April 24 party, receive a gift card for the ticket value and $5 or get a full refund. Contact: anniparty@shortsbrewing.com.
Saturday dinners
ELK RAPIDS — T.J. Charlie’s offers barbecue chicken and ribs on the grill every Saturday from 3-6 p.m. Enjoy a half chicken for $9.95, a half slab of ribs for $10.95 or a full slab for $20.95. Sides include coleslaw, baked potatoes and a roll. Contact: 231-264-8819.
To-go dinners
TRAVERSE CITY — One-hundred meals are available to go starting at 3 p.m. Oct. 18 at the VFW on Veterans Drive. Menu: meatloaf, twice-baked potato, baked beans, deviled eggs and dessert. Cost is $9 each.
Pasta demonstration
TRAVERSE CITY — Bonobo Winery hosts a Pasta Making and Three-Course Dinner for Virtual Wine Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Learn to make fettucine with bechamel sauce via Facebook Live or Zoom. A three-course meal is served at the winery. Tickets are $65 each. Seating is limited. Register at Eventbrite.com. Contact: 231-282-9463.
Fish fry
ELK RAPIDS — Amvets Post 114 serves a Friday fish fry at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 23. Whitefish is $11; cod is $9. A combo is $13. All come with coleslaw and a choice of fries or baked potato. Takeout is available. More information: 231-264-5182.
Harvest meal
SUTTONS BAY — Black Star Farms continues its Arcturos Signature Dining Series with Harvest Bounties at 6 p.m. Oct. 23. The meal features late-autumn produce from the chef’s garden. Cost is $125. Limited seating. Reservations: 231-944-1297.
Autumn tour
GRAYLING — The Progressive Harvest Tour starts at 3 p.m. Oct. 24 at Otsego Resort. Enjoy cocktail hour, and then ride the Northern Michigan Trolley to Inn the Woods for appetizers. The main course is served at Iron Pig Smokehouse. Dessert and live entertainment follow at the resort. Tickets are $55. Cash bar available. Contact: 989-732-5181.
Food assistance
LANSING — Michigan families can receive additional food assistance through October, according to an announcement from Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Eligible households will see the addition on their Bridge Card by Oct. 30, with some payments beginning Oct. 18. The maximum benefit amount is $194 for an individual, $355 for two people, $509 for three, $646 for four, $768 for five, $921 for six, $1,018 for seven and $1,164 for eight people. Contact: 888-678-8914.
Winery donation
SUTTONS BAY — Mawby Sparking Wines plans to donate $2 from each purchase of Vote with Us to the League of Women Voters of Michigan through Nov. 4. The dry sparking wine blends Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Chambourcin grapes and costs $16 per bottle. The tasting room is open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required.
Food drive
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is open for Norte’s annual Cranksgiving food drive, set Nov. 22. Bicycle teams of two to five may ride to area stores to purchase groceries for local charities. Entry is free, but each team should bring at least $25. Meet at 11 a.m. at the Norte Wheelhouse in Traverse City or the Chain Hub (Rotary Park) in Elk Rapids. Masks are required. Questions: abby@elgruponorte.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.