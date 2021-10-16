Harvest fundraiser
BELLAIRE — The Antrim County Fair Harvest Festival Fundraiser is from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 16 at Craven Park. Chili, donuts, hot cocoa and ice cream are served. A petting zoo, scarecrow making, crafts and games are included. Donations go to the Antrim County Fair.
Night float, food drive
LAKE CITY — Building Communities – One Event at a Time hosts the Spooky Night Float and Food Drive at dusk Oct. 16 at Miltner Beach. Community members are invited to bring food or monetary donations for the Good Neighbor Food Pantry. Participants may decorate a kayak or boat with Halloween items. Vessels need at least two glowsticks. A lighted parade occurs along the eastern shore of Lake Missaukee.
Pride event
NORTHPORT — The Michael Chetcuti Foundation presents Northport Pride Tea Dance from 2-6 p.m. Oct. 17 at Northport Pub and Grill. Event host is Scarlet Envy, an American drag queen and reality television personality. Admission is $15 at MyNorthTickets.com. Part of the proceeds benefit Up North Pride.
Gladhander fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools hosts its Gladhander fundraising gala Oct. 30 at St. Francis High School. Attendees can enjoy refreshments, appetizers, a three-course dinner and a late-night buffet. Tickets are $175. Proceeds support Immaculate Conception Preschool and Elementary, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School and St. Francis High School. The online auction opens Oct. 18 and closes Oct. 30 at one.bidpal.net/gladhander2021. Call 231-941-4523 for raffle tickets. Questions: kbritten@gtacs.org.
Winery tours
SUTTONS BAY — Black Star Farms offers the Estate and Wine Tour at 11 a.m. Oct. 18 and 29. This guided walking tour includes the centennial barn, vineyard and wine cave. A wine and spirits tasting follows. Cost is $35 at MyNorthTickets.com.
Potluck meal
WILLIAMSBURG — A potluck supper is served at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at Samels Farm. Call 231-409-2072.
Class of 1957 lunch
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School Class of 1957 meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Elks Club. All area alumni are invited.
Cooking with cast iron
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana offers a cooking class at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 via Zoom. Chef John Wojnarski instructs on seasoning and cooking with a cast iron pan. Cost is $10 through Eventbrite or oryana.coop.
Women host dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — The Republican Women of Leelanau County host the second annual “Protecting the Second Amendment Dinner” Oct. 21 at the Elks Lodge. National Rifle Association Credentialed Firearms Trainer Rick Ector is the guest speaker. Silent auction available. Cost is $60 per person. Call 231-649-4019.
Harvest meal
PETOSKEY — Palette Bistro chefs serve the Harvest Wine Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21. The five-course menu includes beet salad, stuffed acorn squash, duck and pork tenderloin, carrot apple soup and pumpkin torte. Cost is $81.90 including tax and tip. Reservations: 231-348-3321.
Prime rib dinners
PETOSKEY — Prime Rib dinners are served Oct. 22 and 29 at City Park Grill. Guests can enjoy smoked prime rib with mashed potatoes and vegetables. Single, 8-ounce entrees are $23.95. Reservations: 231-348-3321.
‘Hunger Free Summer’
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Pie Company’s “Hunger Free Summer” program collected funds to produce more than 116,000 meals. The local shop contributes partial proceeds from apple pie slices, mini pies and whole pie sales from June 10 through Sept. 8 to the nonprofit Father Fred Foundation. Each dollar contributed to the program represents six meals for students.
