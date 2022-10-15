School personnel meet
LAKE LEELANAU — The Leelanau County Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel meets from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 19 at Lake Leelanau RV Resort.
MARSP Legislative Committee Co-Chair Chuck Abshagen presents on state legislation concerning pensions and health care benefits. Members should bring lunch and nonperishable items for local food pantries.
RSVP by Oct. 16 to 231-386-5618 or suzanne.landes@icloud.com.
Make a walking stick
BELLAIRE — Create a walking stick from 1-2:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at Grass River Natural Area. Materials are included in the $10 class fee. More details at grassriver.org.
Volunteer open house
TRAVERSE CITY — The Future Volunteer Open House goes from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 16 at Old Town Playhouse.
Prospective volunteers can learn how to get involved with the theater. Roles may include ushering, costumes, backstage, office work and more. Refreshments are available. Contact: 231-947-2210.
Bridge history talk
ALDEN — Promote Michigan’s Dianna Stampfler presents “A History of Michigan Covered Bridges” at 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at Helena Township Community Center. Sponsored by Friends of Alden District Library.
Fundraiser auction
TRAVERSE CITY — DKG Phi Chapter hosts its annual fundraiser auction from 5:30-7:45 p.m. Oct. 18 at North Ed Conference Center, 1101 Red Drive.
The evening includes live, silent and chance auctions with items from local businesses and members. Proceeds are used for educator grants for classroom materials or to assist with professional expenses.
Area educators and guests are welcome. Admission and refreshments are free. More information: dkggta@gmail.com.
Pub fundraiser
BELLAIRE — Short’s Brewing Company hosts Pub Night from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 19. Proceeds support Antrim County High Tea for Breast Cancer Prevention.
A raffle and live music are included. Questions: 231-377-2002.
Fall fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Love Thy Neighbor Grand Traverse Region hosts “For the Love of Jazz and Neighbors” from 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Faith Reformed Church.
Jazz North provides music, and appetizers are available. Tickets are $50 at www.lovethyneighborgt.org/projects-3.
FOL meeting
ALDEN — Friends of Alden District Library meets at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 20 at Helena Township Community Center. Coffee and snacks are provided. More details: 231-331-4318.
Library hosts authors
EMPIRE — Glen Lake Community Library presents authors Pat Commins and Elizabeth Rice at 7 p.m. Oct. 20. They discuss their book “Irish Immigrants in Michigan,” which includes stories from 19th century immigrants.
Cookbook available
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library continues its cookbook fundraiser. “Tables of Content” features almost 300 recipes from community members.
The cookbook costs $16, with proceeds supporting library programs. Order at https://form.jotform.com/beahgo/tables-of-content.
Book released
TRAVERSE CITY — Clinical Social Worker and Mental Health Therapist Amy Loeb, of Traverse City, recently published the children’s book “Meet Maya.” Loeb aims for the tale to be a learning tool for kids and adults.
Find the text at local bookstores or Amazon.com.
Program seeks donations
TRAVERSE CITY — Donations are accepted for the Distinguished Young Women of Michigan Scholarship Program. People may contribute money and/or silent auction items.
Send checks to DYW of Michigan at 463 Georgetown St. in Canton, MI 48188. The organization’s PayPal is @distinguishedmi.
