Food drive
TRAVERSE CITY — The Father Fred Foundation continues its Fall Food Drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Elks Lodge. Drive through with nonperishable food or monetary donations.
Sunday dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — Pick up a meal starting at 3 p.m. Oct. 11 at the VFW Post 2780. Menu: fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, coleslaw, dinner roll and dessert. Cost is $9 each. One-hundred meals are available.
Annual gala
BELLAIRE — The annual “Gatsby Gala” dinner is set for Oct. 15 at Shanty Creek Resorts Grand Ballroom. The evening includes a catered dinner, cash bar, virtual auction and Best Mask Contest. Takeout is available. Proceeds from the auction support community-based programs and events. Tickets are $40. Contact: 231-533-6023.
October wine event
SUTTONS BAY — Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail hosts the Hunt for the Reds of October at more than 20 wineries. Sample a featured red wine on weekdays. Cost is $25 per person and includes a souvenir glass.
Tea time
BELLAIRE — Applesauce Inn offers a traditional high tea from 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Enjoy three-tiered service of scones, seasonal fruit, tea sandwiches or quiche, miniature desserts and a pot of earl grey tea. Cost is $25 per person. Reservations: 231-533-6448.
Farm market open
BELLAIRE — The Bellaire Winter Farmers Market goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays at Bee Well Meadery and Terrain Restaurant. Shop produce, eggs, honey, baked goods, crafts and more.
Random Acts of Ice Cream
HUDSONVILLE — Nominate a teacher, staff member or other educational professional for Hudsonville Ice Cream’s Random Acts of Ice Cream. The company plans to freely deliver pints of the dessert to educators’ doors. Submissions are accepted at hudsonvilleicecream.com.
Food fund donations
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana Community Cooperative continues collecting donations through its Oryana Community Food Fund. Customers donated more than $20,000 since the program started in April. The goal is to help local producers fill shelves at local pantries during the COVID-19 outbreak. Oryana also partners with Food Rescue to obtain needed products from local producers.
New bubbly product
SUTTONS BAY — Mawby debuts a canned product named “Roobi,” a red wine-infused bubbly made with grapes, organic Rooibos tea and raspberry juice.
Restaurant supports charities
TRAVERSE CITY — The Good Bowl, a local Vietnamese restaurant, recently collected more than $10,000 for charities from July through September. Customers chose a local, national or global organization to receive $1 from their signature bowl purchases. Quarter three recipients: Kids on the Go, $7,767; Color of Change, $1,184; and Her Future Coalition, $1,689.
The donation program supports Safe Harbor, The Climate Project and Human Rights Watch from October through December.
Apple month
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently announced Michigan Apple Month to recognize the industry in October. Apples are the largest fruit crop in the state, with an estimated 22.5 million bushels expected this year. Consumers can find the fruit at U-Pick orchards and farm markets as well as grocery stores. Recipes, kids’ activities and locations are available at MichiganApples.com.
