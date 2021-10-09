Heritage Day events
EMPIRE — Empire Area Museum Complex celebrates its 49th anniversary with Heritage Day from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 9 at the museum. View Faberge-type eggs made in Empire in the 1970s, vintage cars and tractors, craft demonstrations, walking tours of the village, fire department open house and more. Empire Quilters raffle their item at 3 p.m. Popcorn is free; Moomers ice cream is available. Sales and donations benefit the museum.
Harvest Gathering
WILLIAMSBURG — Samels Farm hosts the Harvest Gathering from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 10. All buildings are open. Visitors may enjoy food, music, wagon rides, tours, farm demonstrations and games.
Up North Pride Week
TRAVERSE CITY — Up North Pride Week is Oct. 11-17. Activities include Pride Ride, sign making, a comedy show, Pride Picnic, Visibility March, Drag Night, a silent disco and the Big Gay Brunch. Visit upnorthpride.com/events for specific times and locations.
Fall Tasting Menu
TRAVERSE CITY — Trattoria Stella serves the Fall Tasting Menu featuring Nicola Biscardo wines from Oct. 11-17. The three-course meal and wine is $50 per person. Add a fourth course for $10. A wine flight is $25 per person. Biscardo presents the wines paired with the chef’s dishes on Oct. 14. Reserve seats through Open Table.
Book club
ALDEN — The Books ‘n Brie Book Club meets at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Helena Township Community Center. Enjoy snacks and beverages while discussing “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate.
Fundraising event
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Club of Traverse Bay Sunrise hosts “Backpacks, Books and Bikes” from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Traverse City Golf and Country Club. This fundraiser event includes a strolling dinner with a cash bar, live music and an auction. Tickets are $125 per person. Proceeds support Backpacks for Kids, Born to Read and Education for Malawi programs. tcsunriserotary.org
Art and wine walk
SUTTONS BAY — The Fall Art and Wine Walk goes from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 15. Participating businesses feature local artists and local wine samples. The Lord of the Gourd showcases his creations.
Pink Fund benefit
BELLAIRE — Short’s Brewing Company aims to fundraise for the Pink Fund during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In October, $1 from every Soft Parade sold at the Bellaire and Elk Rapids locations goes to the Pink Fund. The brewery will also donate $1 if customers purchase Soft Parade and upload a photo of their receipt at shortsbrewing.com/pinkfund.
Meal program grantees
LANSING — Michigan Department of Education recently announced the recipients of the initial round of 10 Cents A Meal for Michigan’s Kids and Farms grants. The state-funded program provides up to 10 cents per meal to buy Michigan-grown fruits and vegetables.
Northern Michigan recipients include Alpena Public Schools, Bear Lake Schools, Benzie County Central Schools, Boyne Falls Public School District, Buckley Community Schools, Charlevoix Public Schools, East Jordan Public Schools, Elk Rapids Schools, Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools, Glen Lake Community Schools, Kaleva Norman Dickson School District, Kingsley Area Schools, Leelanau Children’s Center, Leland Public School District, Mancelona Public Schools, Manistee Area Public Schools, Northport Public School District, Onekama Consolidated Schools, Public Schools Of Petoskey, Scott’s Little Bear Child Care, Inc., St. Francis High School, Suttons Bay Public Schools and Traverse City Area Public Schools.
