Coffee fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Grounds supports Groundwork Center with its Harvest Fall Blend. Purchase a 12-ounce bag and $5 goes to farm-to-school programs. Find the beans at Higher Grounds or online.
Harvest Gathering
WILLIAMSBURG — Samels Family Heritage Society hosts its Harvest Gathering from 1-4:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at Samels Farm. The event includes wagon rides, blacksmithing, archaeology display, music, refreshments and demonstrations. An antique tractor parade begins at 3:30 p.m.
Lighthouse talk
ELK RAPIDS — Author Dianna Stampfler presents “Michigan’s Haunted Lighthouses” at 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at Elk Rapids District Library. More details: 231-264-9979.
Wagon rides
TRAVERSE CITY — Moomers offers wagon rides around the 75-acre dairy farm starting Oct. 9. The 25-minute trip includes looking for ghosts, goblins, witches, cows and more. Events are Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in October. Cost is $5 per person, or $100 for the full wagon of 25. Call 231-941-4122 to save a seat.
Benefit dinner
ACME — Grand Traverse Area Right to Life presents an evening with TV host Rachel Campos-Duffy Oct. 10 at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
Social hour and a cash bar open at 5 p.m. Dinner and the program begin at 6 p.m. This annual benefit supports Grand Traverse Area Right to Life’s educational programs. Register at gtartl.com or call 231-946-9469.
Creation sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Art with Heart goes from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays in October at Interlochen Public Library. Bring supplies for painting, jewelry making or another creative pursuit.
Winery Wednesdays
TRAVERSE CITY — The Good Bowl offers its Winery Wednesdays at 5 p.m. weekly through Dec. 14. Sample beverages from local vineyards alongside food from the Vietnamese restaurant.
Tickets are $15. Reserve at goodbowleatery.com/store/events/winery-wednesday.
Car show
TRAVERSE CITY — Cars-N-Costumes begins at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 15 at Aroma’s Coffee and Tea on M-72. People may decorate their car and wear a costume. Register a vehicle for judging before Oct. 12. Contact: 231-929-2688.
Book club discussion
ALDEN — The Books ‘n Brie Book Club meets at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at Helena Township Community Center. Discuss “Stuck in the Middle with You” by Jennifer Finney Boylan. Snacks and beverages are included. Sponsored by Alden District Library.
Community happy hour
WILLIAMSBURG — Fall, Flannel and Friends goes from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Townline Ciderworks. Appetizers are served. Cider and wine are sold. Tickets are $20 at Elk Rapids District Library or tinyurl.com/FallFlannelFriends. Event proceeds support the library.
Community dinner
INTERLOCHEN — Pizza Night goes from 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Interlochen Public Library hosts this free event.
Downtown dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — A Toast to Downtown goes from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 27 at City Opera House. The evening features the Lyle DeYoung Award presentation, food stations, cash bar and more.
Tickets are $40 each. Purchase by Oct. 17 at https://form.jotform.com/222335395210044.
Psychologist pens book
TRAVERSE CITY — Dr. Michael Lucido, a local clinical psychologist, penned the children’s book “Little Drop.” The story follows a drop in the water cycle. The text is illustrated by Patty Clark and published by Mission Point Press. Find the hardcover or softcover at local bookstores and through Amazon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.