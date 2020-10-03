Shopping event
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Lake Chamber hosts SHOPtober this fall. People are encouraged to shop at businesses and eat at local restaurants. Collect receipts dated from Oct. 1-31 that show a minimum $350 spent. Bring the event envelope to the Cottage Book Shop or mail the chamber by Nov. 5 to enter a drawing.
Food drive
TRAVERSE CITY — The Father Fred Foundation’s Fall Food Drive runs Oct. 3-10. Volunteers accept cash donations as well as food items at Tom’s Food Market at East Bay, West Bay, 14th Street and Interlochen and Oleson’s on Long Lake Road and Hammond Road. Drop off items Oct. 3 at Floor Covering Brokers or Team Bob’s through the end of the month. The Elks Club hosts a drive-through collection Oct. 10.
Pumpkin event
ELK RAPIDS — Friends of Elk Rapids District Library hosts the “Biggest Little Pumpkin Give Away” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 3. Pick up a pumpkin and paint set for the kids and enjoy cider and donuts from King Orchards.
Take-home dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — One-hundred dinners are available to take home from 3-4:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at the VFW on Veterans Drive. This week’s meal is ham and scalloped potatoes with baked squash, homemade bread and dessert. Cost is $9 each.
Grazing classes
TRAVERSE CITY — MSU Extension offers the Beginning Grazing School from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in October. The online series is designed for farmers and livestock owners grazing dairy, beef and small animals. Cost is $10 per session, or $65 for all eight. Register by Oct. 5. More information: 989-426-7741; thurlowk@msu.edu.
Water webinar
CADILLAC — MSU Extension and Michigan Sea Grant offer the free Michigan Water School: Essential Resources for Local Officials from 3-5 p.m. Thursdays starting Oct. 8 via Zoom. Topics include water quality, finance, planning and policy issues. Register online. Questions: bohlingm@msu.edu.
Apple activities
ELLSWORTH — Friske’s Farm Market hosts its Apple Festival from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9-10. Families can enjoy donuts and cider, live music, wagon rides, apple slingshot and other activities. A pancake breakfast and lunch menu are available. The market is open till 7 p.m.
Fall Fest weekends
HARBOR SPRINGS — Pond Hill Farm hosts its annual Fall Fest weekends Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 25. Activities include wine and beer tasting, outdoor dining, a market and hiking trails. Tickets are $10 and include admission for 2.5 hours. Time slots: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1-3:30 p.m. and 4-6:30 p.m. The farm is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Beer release
FRANKFORT — Stormcloud Brewing Company releases its seasonal Harvest Tripel, a Belgian-style beer with freshly harvested, local hops. The 2020 variety is brewed with Michgian Saaz hops grown by Michigan Hop Alliance in Omena.
Food program donation
PETOSKEY — Bay View Association’s Campus Club volunteers recently collected $8,500 for the Manna Food Project. This nonprofit aims to feed people throughout northern Michigan. Meijer plans to match the donation 2 to 1.
Breast cancer support
ELK RAPIDS — Short’s Brewing Company hosts a fundraiser through Nov. 30 for national nonprofit The Pink Fund, which supports breast cancer patients. The brewery plans to donate $1 from each Soft Parade sold at the Bellaire and Elk Rapids locations as well as distribution sites. The beverage is available in pints, six or 12 packs and 16-ounce cans. Customers can share photos their receipts at shortsbrewing.com/pinkfund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.