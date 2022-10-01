Farm breakfast scrapped
KINGSLEY — The Oct. 2 blueberry pancake breakfast is canceled at Rainbow of Hope Farm.
Proceeds from these monthly events support residents’ community activities. Breakfasts should resume in the spring.
Pride Brunch
TRAVERSE CITY — Up North Pride presents the Big Gay Brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at 208 W. Grandview Parkway.
Attendees may enjoy music, family-friendly activities and information from local nonprofits. Alcoholic beverages and food are available to purchase from local companies.
Harvest Festivus
TRAVERSE CITY — Left Foot Charley hosts its 15th annual Harvest Festivus from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 2.
The afternoon features live music, food trucks and wine tasting. The event aims to kick off the fall grape harvest.
Balance workshop
ANN ARBOR — The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan offers “A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns about Falls” Mondays from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 10 through Nov. 28.
The free virtual workshop is open to ages 65 and older. An informational session begins at 2 p.m. Oct. 3.
Registration: 800-482-1455, ext. 2140. nkfm.org/matterofbalance.
Rotary Charities report
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Charities presents its 2021-22 annual report from 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 in the Cathedral Barn at Historic Barns Park.
Everyone is welcome to appetizers and beverages. RSVP via Eventbrite.com. Questions: mowsley@rotarycharities.org.
Coffee Chats resume
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Extended Education staff talk with community guests at 10 a.m. Fridays during Coffee Chats.
The fall series kicks off Oct. 7 with “Buggin’ Out on Anthropology.” “Immigration Matters” is the Oct. 14 topic.
Each session is $10 and takes place via Zoom. Pay $59 for all events. Sign up via nmc.edu/ees.
Harvest festival
ALDEN — Alden Harvest Festival goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 8. The day includes music, games, blacksmith demonstration and a chili cook-off. More information: facebook.com/visitalden.
Fall meal served
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula United Methodist Church serves a Harvest Dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Menu includes steak, potato, desserts and a beverage. Takeout is available.
Donations are accepted. More information: 231-223-4393.
Class gathering
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Senior High School Class of 1958 meets at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 12 at Sleder’s.
RSVP: 231-946-7424.
Cookbook available
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library continues its cookbook fundraiser. “Tables of Content” features almost 300 recipes from community members.
The cookbook costs $16, with proceeds supporting library programs. Order at https://form.jotform.com/beahgo/tables-of-content.
Pierogi orders accepted
TRAVERSE CITY — Lost Village Pierogi, based in Petoskey, offers its third annual Traverse City Fall Pierogi Pickup from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 5-6 at the Cherryland Center.
Items include more than 40 varieties of frozen pierogi along with potato pancakes and prepackaged meals. Polish food is cooked on site.
Orders are accepted until 6 p.m. Nov. 2 at lostvillagepierogi.com. Questions: 313-573-6109.
Call for artists, vendors
NORTHPORT — Northport Arts Association seeks artists and vendors for its Nov. 26 Holiday Arts and Crafts Sale at the Village Arts Building and Willowbrook Mill.
Each space is $40 for NAA members and $50 for others. northportartsassociation.org/call-for-artists
