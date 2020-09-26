Free meal site added
TRAVERSE CITY — TCAPS recently added West Middle School to its list of meal distribution sites. Free meals are available at 9 a.m. Saturdays for children ages 18 and younger. Families may request meals by noon Fridays at tcaps.net/menus.
Bakery reopens
ELK RAPIDS — The Flour Pot Bakery recently reopened for the fall and winter seasons. Pumpkin bread, muffins and donuts are available starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Contact: 231-264-9732.
Church celebration
TRAVERSE CITY — Long Lake Friends Church celebrates 140 years of service from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 27. A light lunch is included. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Sunday meals
TRAVERSE CITY — Pick up dinner from 3-5 p.m. Sept. 27 at the VFW on Veterans Drive. Menu: steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, devilled eggs, dinner roll and dessert. Cost is $9. One-hundred meals are available.
Water conversation
TRAVERSE CITY — For Love of Water presents the virtual discussion “Exploring the Best Part of Us Through Words and Water” at 5 p.m. Sept. 27. FLOW Senior Policy Adviser Dave Dempsey and Sally Cole-Misch talk about connections with nature and celebrating the Great Lakes. Cole-Misch’s book “The Best Part of Us” is available at Cottage Book Shop, with proceeds supporting FLOW. Register online. Contact: 231-944-1568.
Book discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library presents Books and Brewskis at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 via Zoom. Grab a beverage and join the discussion. Register at tadl.org.
Fall beer releases
BELLAIRE — Short’s Brewing Company plans to release several beers for the cooler season. October brews include Pure Michigan Autumn IPA, Big Bird Blood (milkshake) and Good Humans (dry-hopped double brown ale). The Tiramisu Blonde (ale), Soft Parade Seltzer (mixed berry), Spruce Pils and Sabrotage! (IPA with Sabro hops) come to stores in November. December brings Super Delicious Stout (made with nitro) and Batch 12,000 (stout aged on oak chips with pomegranate).
Farm market
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Area Farmers Market continues every Friday from 8 a.m. to noon at Rotary Park through Oct. 2. Vendors may include Pine Hill Nursery, Silver Star Goods, Water’s Edge Sweet Tooth, Grateful Kitchen and others. Attendees are asked to wear face masks and practice distancing guidelines.
GTACS fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools hosts its Gladhander 2020: Hoedown or Hootenanny on Oct. 24 at Immaculate Conception Elementary School. Cost is $150 each and includes a show, food and drinks. Early bidding for the online auction runs Sept. 28 through Oct. 2. Anyone can browse and shop Oct. 12-24. Raffle tickets are available. Contact: 231-941-GLAD.
Anti-oppression program
ELK RAPIDS — Nonprofit Title Track and Short’s Brewing Company seek donations to develop their “Craft Libations for Collective Liberation,” an anti-racism and anti-oppression program. The goal is to raise $25,000 to host five events for the brewing community in Michigan. Short’s pledged the initial $5,000. Donors become part of the Racial Equity Team and are invited to one of the events.
Fruit picking
TRAVERSE CITY — Many fruits are ready for picking during the fall months. Apples, grapes, raspberries, plums and pears are currently in season. Several farms and orchards offer U-Pick operations throughout northern Michigan.
These include:
- Buchan’s Blueberry Hill in Traverse City
- Friske Orchards in Ellsworth
- Grey Hare Inn Vineyard in Traverse City
- Guntzviller’s Berry and Vegetable Farm in Williamsburg
- King Orchards in Central Lake
- Potter Road Raspberries in Traverse City
- Rennie Orchards in Williamsburg
- Royal Farms in Ellsworth
