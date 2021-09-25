Harvest Festival events
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library hosts mini pumpkin painting at 11 a.m. Sept. 25 during the Bellaire Chamber of Commerce Harvest Festival.
The library also hosts author and Small House Farm Owner Bevin Cohen at 1 p.m. Discuss growing, harvesting and using herbs. This presentation is fund by a grant from the Michigan Humanities Council.
The Harvest Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Other activities: craft fair, live music, bounce house, pet parade and cook-off.
Recovery celebration
PETOSKEY — Bear River Health and Community Recovery Alliance celebrate Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month from 4:30-7 p.m. Sept. 25 at Bay Front Park. The event includes live music, speakers, pizza and more. Email anja@crami.org if interested in performing or speaking.
Dance and dinner
WILLIAMSBURG — The Barn Dance and Chili Supper go from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Samels Farm. Music is provided by Hammer’D. A $10 donation supports Samels Farm Heritage Society. COVID protocols are followed.
Navigational charting
TRAVERSE CITY — The Coast Guard Auxiliary offers Navigational Charting from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 28. Students learn how to interpret a nautical chart and navigate on the Great Lakes.
Cost is $20 and includes the current NOAA chart of Grand Traverse Bay. Two people can share a chart for $10 each. Register by Sept. 25. Contact: 231-883-8040; diannewalk48@gmail.com.
Sunday show
MAPLE CITY — Leelanau County musician Dennis Palmer performs from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 26 at Little Traverse Inn. Palmer plays acoustic blues and contemporary folk music. Admission is free, but donations support the Empire Area Community Emergency Fund.
Art and music
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery hosts the Jeff Haas Trio and artist Julie Braverman from 7-9 p.m. Sept. 27. Tickets are $12 and include two glasses of wine. Attendees must wear face masks. Contact: 231-252-4616.
Vegan Harvest course
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana offers the Vegan Harvest class online at 6 p.m. Sept. 28. Ali Lopez demonstrates how to make basic recipes with seasonal produce like apples and squash. Cost is $10. Sign up at oryana.coop.
Flu clinic
TRAVERSE CITY — Brats and Shots Curbside Flu Clinic goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Colonel Demas T. Craw VA Clinic. Bratwursts are cooked by the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 38. All veterans enrolled in healthcare may receive their free flu vaccination. Call 800-698-2411 to check eligibility.
Society meeting
THOMPSONVILLE — Benzie Area Historical Society hosts its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at Crystal Mountain. The agenda includes a formal release and signing of the book “Thompsonville in Time” by Charles Kraus. Guests can also enjoy a cash bar, light appetizers and refreshments. RSVP: 231-882-5539; info@benziemuseum.org.
Sip and See
TRAVERSE CITY — Sip and See goes from 6-10 p.m. Oct. 1 at Trinity Lutheran Church. View online auction items in person and enjoy music and German appetizers. Beer and wine is $8. Admission is $20 for adults over 21 at MyNorthTickets.com.
Fall brew release
BELLAIRE — Short’s Brewing Company releases the Pure Michigan Autumn IPA throughout the Midwest. The ale is brewed with Michigan-grown and harvested ingredients like pine and citrus. Visit shortsbrewing.com for a map of where to find the beer.
