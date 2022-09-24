Taste of Village tours
TRAVERSE CITY — Taste of the Village tours are offered on Fridays and Saturdays this fall at Grand Traverse Commons.
The guided walk includes the steam tunnel along with wine and beer tasting for $40 per person. Ages 21 and older only.
Family activities
LAKE ANN — The Almira Historical Society presents “Family Fun and Music at the Museum” from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 25 at 19440 Maple St.
This includes kids’ games, music on the porch and snacks. Admission is free.
Soup chefs needed
BEULAH — Individuals and businesses may sign up for the Fall Fest Soup Contest by Sept. 28. Crystal Lake Community Business Association hosts the festival Oct. 1.
Contestants may bring three gallons of hot soup to the event. Attendees taste and vote for their favorites.
Apply at clcba.org or call 231-383-1120.
Tea time
BELLAIRE — Afternoon tea is served from 1-2:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Applesauce Inn Bed and Breakfast. Enjoy homemade treats and tea. Cost is $30 per person. RSVP: 231-533-6448.
Cheese Lady class
INTERLOCHEN — The Cheese Lady presents a bread and cheese class from 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 28 at Interlochen Public Library. Learn about and sample cheeses during this free event. This is part of the Health and Wellness: Live Your Best Life program, funded through the Allen Foundation.
Farm market
PETOSKEY — The Downtown Petoskey Farms Market occurs from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 30 on Howard Street.
Market vendors participate in programs like Snap/Bridge card, Double Up Food Bucks, Senior and WIC Project Fresh and Prescription for Produce.
Central Kitchen donationTRAVERSE CITY — Veterans for Peace Chapter 50 donated $3,000 to support World Central Kitchen. The nonprofit works to provide meals during humanitarian, climate and community incidents around the world.
For updates and more details, go to wck.org.
Call for bakers
BEULAH — Friends of the Darcy Library seek bakers and volunteers for its cookie sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1. This is part of Crystal Lake Community Business Association’s Fall Fest.
Cookies are sold for $8 per pound, with proceeds supporting Darcy Library. Call 231-882-4037 to participate.
Pantry available
TRAVERSE CITY — Bethlehem Lutheran Church offers a self-serve food pantry next to its kitchen, 1050 Peninsula Drive. People can take what they need and/or drop off nonperishable items to the shelving unit. The food pantry is open until Nov. 5.
The church office is open from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Call 231-947-9880 with questions.
Cooks wanted
TRAVERSE CITY — Chefs are invited to register for the annual Chili Cook Off at Traverse Area District Library. Categories include vegetarian, white chicken, spicy and others.
The event takes place Oct. 23. Space is limited. Contact ask@tadl.org or call 231-932-8502 with questions or to sign up.
Call for vendors
EMPIRE — Artisans and craftspeople may sign up as vendors for the annual Empire Artisan Market, set from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 26 at the township hall.
A booth is $65, and a table is $50. Refreshments are served. For an application and more details, contact llkcr@aol.com or 231-835-1207.
