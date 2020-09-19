Sunday dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — Sunday meals are available to take home from 3-5 p.m. Sept. 20 at the VFW Cherryland Post. Menu includes a turkey dinner with sides. Cost is $9 each.
Pantry training
CADILLAC — MSU Extension offers the free Pantry Food Safety training from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 22. The live webinar focuses on hand washing, sanitizing, storing food products, the Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Law and more. Register at www.canr.msu.edu/events/pantry-food-safety-its-your-job. Questions: venema@msu.edu.
GRNA fundraiser
BELLAIRE — Dockside Restaurant hosts a fundraiser for Grass River Natural Area from 5-9 p.m. Sept. 22. Fifty percent of sales are donated to the organization. Attendees should wear masks and practice social distancing. Contact: 231-838-0269.
Food as Medicine class slated
TRAVERSE CITY — Table Health Registered Dietitian Carol Bell leads the Food as Medicine virtual class from 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 22. Topics include nutrient deficiencies, food sensitivity versus food allergy and meal plans. Tickets are $20 via Eventbrite.com. The Zoom meeting link is provided after registration.
Preservation series
TRAVERSE CITY — Penn State Extension offers a home food preservation webinar series this fall. Learn about drying foods on Sept. 23 and wild game on Sept. 28. Each class is $5 and begins at 7 p.m. Register through extension.psu.edu/preservation-webinars.
German festival
TRAVERSE CITY — TC Germanfest is scheduled for Sept. 25 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Take home a German dinner of Bavarian ribs, potato salad, brats and dessert. Kids can enjoy a hot dog, buttered noddles and dessert. Reserve a meal to pick up from 4-8 p.m. Adults pay $15, kids $3. Blue Goat Wine and Provisions offers 15 percent off beer and wine pairings. Contact: 231-946-2720; germanfest@tctrinity.org.
Farmers market benefits
TRAVERSE CITY — Farmers markets throughout the state accept SNAP/EBT Bridge Cards and participate in Double Up Food Bucks, which matches purchases made with a Bridge Card. Eligible items include fruits, vegetables, dairy, eggs, baked goods, food-producing plants, meat and herbs. Participating local markets: Mancelona, Elberta and Traverse City (Sara Hardy Farmers Market and the Village at Grand Traverse Commons). Call the Food and Other Resources Helpline at 888-544-8773 for food assistance.
Fall wine package
TRAVERSE CITY — West Bay Beach, A Delmar Resort offers the Autumn Wine Experience. The package includes breakfast for two, accommodations, bottle of Bowers Harbor Vineyards wine, vineyard tour and a table in the vines. Rates start at $170. Reservations: 231-947-3700.
Food assistance
LANSING — Michigan families can receive additional food assistance through September, according to an announcement from Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Eligible households will see the addition on their Bridge Card by Sept. 30, with some payments beginning Sept. 20. The maximum benefit amount is $194 for an individual, $355 for two people, $509 for three, $646 for four, $768 for five, $921 for six, $1,018 for seven and $1,164 for eight people. Contact: 888-678-8914.
Meal program extended
TRAVERSE CITY — TCAPS recently announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture extended the free meal program through December for virtual students. Packaged breakfasts and lunches are available to pick up from district schools. The USDA waivers allowing this are set to expire Dec. 31, or sooner if funding runs out. Parents are encouraged to apply for free and reduced meals.
Chef appointed
MACKINAC ISLAND — Mission Point Resort recently chose Adrian Diday as the executive chef at Round Island Bar and Grill, Bistro on the Greens, Boxwood Coffeeshop and Cafe and the recently reopened Chianti. Diday will lead the farm-to-ferry culinary program, which aims to source ingredients from the Straits of Mackinac area and Michigan. The chef has more than 15 years of experience, including as guest chef for the New York Yankees Legends Series and President Obama’s inaugural ball. He was also nominated a StarChefs Rising Star.
