Firefighter fundraiser
WILLIAMSBURG — Acme Township Firefighters Association invites area residents to the annual “All You Can Eat Spaghetti Dinner and Fundraiser” from 4-8 p.m. Sept. 18 at East Bay Masonic Lodge. A silent auction is also available.
Harvest Barbecue
SUTTONS BAY — Shady Lane Cellars hosts the Harvest Barbecue from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 18. Experience wine tastings, barbecue, vineyard tours and live music from Jeff Bihlman. Prices are $15 for non-drinking, under 21 guests, and $35 for adults. Reservations: 231-947-8865; Tyler@ShadyLaneCellars.com.
Class reunion
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City St. Francis High School Class of 1961 reunion begins at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Harrington’s By The Bay. More information: plow1943yahoo.com or 231-633-6068.
Church celebration
LAKE ANN — Lake Ann United Methodist Church celebrates 100 years from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 19 behind Lake Ann Brewing Company. Enjoy music, kids’ games and more. Food is available from Louie’s food truck, The Stone Oven, The Bread Lady and others. Bring a lawn chair, if desired.
Annual meeting and potluck
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library hosts its annual meeting and potluck at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at the library. Learn about volunteer opportunities and hear from a panel of local authors.
Fall cooking class
INTERLOCHEN — The Live Your Best Life Series: Fall Harvest Cooking Class goes from 1:30-3 p.m. Sept. 21 at Interlochen Public Library.
MSU Extension registered dietitians provide information on using seasonal and locally-grown fruits and vegetables. The class is funded with a grant from the Allen Foundation. Registration: jransom@tadl.org.
Sauce cooking class
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana offers the “Let’s Get Saucy” online class at 6 p.m. Sept. 21. Planted Cuisine Chef Loghan Call instructs guests on how to use vegetables to make vegan and gluten-free sauces
Movie Nights resume
BELLAIRE — Friends of the Library resumes monthly Movie Nights beginning at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Bellaire Public Library. Watch “Mackinac Bridge” and enjoy popcorn. Events occur the third Thursday of each month through April.
Grazing courses
LANSING — Michigan State University Extension offers the Beginning Grazing School from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Sept. 21 to Oct. 14.
Class meets in person from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 22. Participants may go to Kellogg Biological Station in Hickory Corners or Lake City Research Center.
Topics include soil health, fencing, pasture establishment and more. Cost is $95 for eight sessions and the in-person workshop. Fee includes online training, recordings, the Midwest Cover Crops Field Guide and Forage Field Guide.
More details: 989-426-7741; thurlowk@msu.edu.
Book club meeting
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library’s First Draft Book Club meets at 6 p.m. Sept. 23 at Hofbrau Steakhouse. Discuss “The Mountains Sing” by Nguyen Phan Que Mai. Use a library card to download the free text or audiobook at HooplaDigital.com.
Show and sale
TRAVERSE CITY — The VFW Cherryland Post 2780 hosts the Craft Show and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 9. Call 231-409-0269 to rent a table.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.