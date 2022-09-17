Back-to-school program
TRAVERSE CITY — Grace Episcopal Church hosts a back-to-school event at 10 a.m. Sept. 18. After the worship service, children, youth and teachers can participate in the blessing. Bring a backpack. A free barbecue lunch is served.
Senior resources
LAKE LEELANAU — Leelanau County Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel meets from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 21 at Wild Cherry Resort.
Leelanau County Senior Services Director April Missias presents on resources for local seniors. Members should bring their lunch and nonperishable items for local food pantries.
RSVP by Sept. 18 to 231-386-5618 or suzanne.landes@icloud.com.
Community talk
TRAVERSE CITY — A mental health community conversation begins at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at Traverse Area District Library.
The evening includes live music, ice cream and discussion of addiction and recovery.
Register at tadl.org/events or call 231-932-8502.
Rotary gathering
KALKASKA — Rotary Charities provides the next Connecting with Changemakers from 9-10:30 a.m. Sept. 21 at Railroad Square Pavilion on Cedar Street.
Local leaders, nonprofit staff and businesses are invited. Coffee and light breakfast are served. RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/yh3yx7xj.
Preschool Story Hour
INTERLOCHEN — Preschool Story Hour resumes at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sept. 21 and 28 at Interlochen Public Library. Songs and crafts are also included.
Art sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Art with Heart is open from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 21 and 28 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring supplies for painting, jewelry making or another activity.
FOL meeting
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library’s annual meeting and volunteer appreciation goes from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 21 at the library.
Food from the “Friends Tables of Content Cookbook” is served. FOL membership is $10. Contact: 231-276-6767.
Anniversary picnic
TRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan celebrates its 85th anniversary from 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 21 at Twin Lakes Park- Gilbert Lodge. The event includes a picnic meal, kids’ activities, live music from Jazz North and presentation by Drew and Emily Hale. Sign up at www.cfsnwmi.org/events/85th/form.
Fall gardening talk
FRANKFORT — Plant It Wild presents “Fall Planting and Transplanting” at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 via Zoom. Garrett Noyes, owner of Birdsfoot Nursery in South Boardman, is the program speaker.
Registration: PlantItWild2day@gmail.com.
German festival
TRAVERSE CITY — “An Evening in Bavaria” is from 6-10:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at Trinity Lutheran Church and School. The annual German festival features live music, beers and appetizers.
Admission is $30 and includes one drink token. Additional tokens are $8. Purchase at MyNorthTickets.com or call 231-409-1528.
Fall exhibitions
TRAVERSE CITY — Two main exhibitions are displayed Sept. 24 through Dec. 23 at the Dennos Museum Center.
“Dissimulations” is a site-specific installation by Jason S. Yi, a Wisconsin-based artist. “Infinite Splendor, Infinite Light: The Bruce Walker Collection of Tibetan Religious Art” from DePauw University.
An opening reception begins at 7 p.m. Sept. 23. Refreshments, a cash bar and live music are included. RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/5nyefvjv.
