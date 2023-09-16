Brunch on the farm

SUTTONS BAY — Black Star Farms is continuing its Sunday Brunch on the Farm at Bistro Polaris in September and October.

Seats are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The three-course meal costs $25 for kids and $50 for adults. Reserve at MyNorthTickets.com or call 231-944-1297.

Yoga by the Bay

SUTTONS BAY — Two K Farms is hosting Yoga by the Bay at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Admission is $25 at MyNorthTickets.com.

Charity pig roast

TRAVERSE CITY — J&S Hamburg South is hosting its third annual Pigs and Kids Charity Pig Roast from 3-6 p.m. Sunday.

Proceeds go to Project Feed the Kids. Adults eat for $16, kids for $8. Contact: projectfeedthekids@yahoo.com.

Adulting 101 series

TRAVERSE CITY — MSU Extension is beginning its free Adulting 101 series at 1 p.m. Monday via Zoom.

Teens and young adults may register at www.canr.msu.edu/events/adult101f23.

Lakebed conference

TRAVERSE CITY — The Lakebed 2030 Conference will be Tuesday through Thursday at the NMC Great Lakes Campus. Discussion covers high-resolution mapping of the Great Lakes.

In-person admission is $250 and virtual is $50 at nmc.edu/marine-center/lakebed-2030-conference.html.

Pantry hours change

WILLIAMSBURG — Acme Christian Thrift Store and Food Pantry is updating its hours.

The pantry will be open from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, 2-5 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 8925 M-72 East. Call 231-267-3002 to make an appointment.

Dinner in the Vines

LAKE LEELANAU — Dinner in the Vines will be served at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 45 North Vineyard and Winery.

Cost is $110 via MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-271-1188.

Class luncheon

TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Central Class of 1957 will meet for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Elks Club. All alumni are invited to attend.

Happy hour benefit

TRAVERSE CITY — Red Mesa Grill is offering Happy Hour for a Cause from 5-7 p.m. Thursday.

Appetizers and drinks at happy hour prices. Tickets are $10, with proceeds going to Acme Christian Thrift Store and Food Pantry. More details: 231-938-2773.

Health workshops

ANN ARBOR — National Kidney Foundation of Michigan is providing free Personal Action Toward Health workshops from Sept. 28 to Nov. 2.

Adults in Michigan with type 2 diabetes may attend the virtual sessions. An informational meeting starts at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Sign up at classes.beaumont.org or call 800-633-7377.

Dance event

TRAVERSE CITY — A dance party will go from 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the Dennos Museum Center.

This pride-themed event includes snacks and dancing for ages 18 and older. Audacia Elixirs provides zero-proof cocktails.

Admission is $5 and includes one drink. Additional beverage tickets are $10 each at the bar. Reserve a spot at www.dennosmuseum.org/events/community-programs.html.

German festival

TRAVERSE CITY — Adults ages 21 and older are invited to TC Germanfest from 6-10:30 p.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church and School.

German food and beverages are served. Admission is $45 at MyNorthTickets.com and $50 at the door, if available.

Drink tokens are $8. An online auction is open at https://tinyurl.com/vxu9h3eu.

History of food talk

EAST JORDAN — “Tasty Bites from the Past” goes from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 23 at Raven Hill Discovery Center.

Learn about the history of food from ancient civilizations to modern times. Admission is $50 per person at Eventbrite.com or contact 231-536-3369.

Call for chefs

TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library is seeking chefs for its annual Chili Cook-Off on Oct. 22.

Reserve a spot at tadl.org/chili.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you