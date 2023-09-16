Brunch on the farm
SUTTONS BAY — Black Star Farms is continuing its Sunday Brunch on the Farm at Bistro Polaris in September and October.
Seats are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The three-course meal costs $25 for kids and $50 for adults. Reserve at MyNorthTickets.com or call 231-944-1297.
Yoga by the Bay
SUTTONS BAY — Two K Farms is hosting Yoga by the Bay at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Admission is $25 at MyNorthTickets.com.
Charity pig roast
TRAVERSE CITY — J&S Hamburg South is hosting its third annual Pigs and Kids Charity Pig Roast from 3-6 p.m. Sunday.
Proceeds go to Project Feed the Kids. Adults eat for $16, kids for $8. Contact: projectfeedthekids@yahoo.com.
Adulting 101 series
TRAVERSE CITY — MSU Extension is beginning its free Adulting 101 series at 1 p.m. Monday via Zoom.
Teens and young adults may register at www.canr.msu.edu/events/adult101f23.
Lakebed conference
TRAVERSE CITY — The Lakebed 2030 Conference will be Tuesday through Thursday at the NMC Great Lakes Campus. Discussion covers high-resolution mapping of the Great Lakes.
In-person admission is $250 and virtual is $50 at nmc.edu/marine-center/lakebed-2030-conference.html.
Pantry hours change
WILLIAMSBURG — Acme Christian Thrift Store and Food Pantry is updating its hours.
The pantry will be open from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, 2-5 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 8925 M-72 East. Call 231-267-3002 to make an appointment.
Dinner in the Vines
LAKE LEELANAU — Dinner in the Vines will be served at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 45 North Vineyard and Winery.
Cost is $110 via MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-271-1188.
Class luncheon
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Central Class of 1957 will meet for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Elks Club. All alumni are invited to attend.
Happy hour benefit
TRAVERSE CITY — Red Mesa Grill is offering Happy Hour for a Cause from 5-7 p.m. Thursday.
Appetizers and drinks at happy hour prices. Tickets are $10, with proceeds going to Acme Christian Thrift Store and Food Pantry. More details: 231-938-2773.
Health workshops
ANN ARBOR — National Kidney Foundation of Michigan is providing free Personal Action Toward Health workshops from Sept. 28 to Nov. 2.
Adults in Michigan with type 2 diabetes may attend the virtual sessions. An informational meeting starts at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Sign up at classes.beaumont.org or call 800-633-7377.
Dance event
TRAVERSE CITY — A dance party will go from 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the Dennos Museum Center.
This pride-themed event includes snacks and dancing for ages 18 and older. Audacia Elixirs provides zero-proof cocktails.
Admission is $5 and includes one drink. Additional beverage tickets are $10 each at the bar. Reserve a spot at www.dennosmuseum.org/events/community-programs.html.
German festival
TRAVERSE CITY — Adults ages 21 and older are invited to TC Germanfest from 6-10:30 p.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church and School.
German food and beverages are served. Admission is $45 at MyNorthTickets.com and $50 at the door, if available.
Drink tokens are $8. An online auction is open at https://tinyurl.com/vxu9h3eu.
History of food talk
EAST JORDAN — “Tasty Bites from the Past” goes from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 23 at Raven Hill Discovery Center.
Learn about the history of food from ancient civilizations to modern times. Admission is $50 per person at Eventbrite.com or contact 231-536-3369.
Call for chefs
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library is seeking chefs for its annual Chili Cook-Off on Oct. 22.
Reserve a spot at tadl.org/chili.
