Farm, wine tour
TRAVERSE CITY — Farming, Food and Fine Wine Curation Tour goes from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 12, 19 and 26. Tour and sample teas at BOS Farmhouse in Williamsburg. Eat a three-course meal with wine pairings at Trattoria Stella and then taste wines in Left Foot Charley’s Barrel Room. Tickets are $90 per person. Email kristy@boswine.com for a Thursday or Friday tour. Register at Eventbrite.com.
Video challenge
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Pavilions Foundation presents “Make It Grand-Parent Video Charity Challenge,” a digital fundraiser celebrating aging adults. Northern Michigan residents may submit a video and vote for their favorites by sending at least $5 online. Submissions are due Sept. 13, when the winner is announced. gtpavilions.org/vote-make-it-grand.
Open mic night
TRAVERSE CITY — “Open Mic Evening of Music and Spoke Word” begins at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at Old Town Playhouse. Face masks and social distancing are observed at this outdoor event. Tickets are free, but reservations are required at office@oldtownplayhouse.com.
Sunday brunch
BELLAIRE — Short’s Brewing Company serves Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekly. Drinks include bloody Mary brews and cider mimosas.
Extension workshop
CADILLAC — MSU Extension offers an online chronic disease workshop from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays starting Sept. 16. The six sessions cover exercise, nutrition, decision making and other topics. Participants receive a free book. Registration is open via events.anr.msu.edu. Questions: 231-592-0792; danie270@msu.edu.
Thursday dinner
ELLSWORTH — Tapawingo serves its Thursday night dinner at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17. Enjoy a peach salad, New Orleans-style gumbo and banana cream pie. Cost is $35 per person. Wine pairings are extra. 231-588-1000.
Harvest party
SUTTONS BAY — The Harvest BBQ Party goes from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 19 at Shady Lane Cellars. Adults ages 21 and older can enjoy slow-smoked barbecue and wine pairings while Adam Hoppe plays music. Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for underage guests. RSVP: Tyler@shadylanecellars.com; 231-947-8865.
Project donation
TRAVERSE CITY — Local nonprofit Grand Traverse-Leelanau-Antrim Bar Association recently donated $1,000 to J&S Hamburg’s Project Feed the Kids. The South Airport Road restaurant puts free, prepackaged meals into a cooler for pickup on weekends. Businesses and others may donate food items or funds to the project. Contact: 231-941-8844.
Seasonal beverages
ELK RAPIDS — Arcadia Brewing Company releases two autumnal beverages throughout the state. Jaw-Jacker, a pumpkin spiced ale, is brewed with cinnamon, all spice, nutmeg and caramel malt. Porter Rico is made with coconut flavors. Beers are offered through Superfluid Supply Co., the alternate beverage brand of Short’s Brewing Company.
Fall event guidelines
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development reminds state U-Pick, corn mazes and agri-tourism operations to follow safety guidelines to protect staff and customers. Operators must screen employees daily for COVID-19 symptoms and social distance in the field and retail areas.
VFW to-go dinners
TRAVERSE CITY — The VFW Cherryland Post 2780 located on 3400 Veterans Dr. is serving Chicken Parmigina plus dessert to-go for $9 on Sept. 13 from 3-5 p.m. or they run out.
