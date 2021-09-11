Library sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Friends of Peninsula Community Library presents a Book Sale from Sept. 11-18. Find books, puzzles, DVDs, collectibles and CDs. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 11, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 14-17 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18. Each bag is $5 Sept. 17-18. Masks are required for this event. Contact: 231.223.7700.
Lavender farm event
TRAVERSE CITY — Michael’s Place hosts the Robin’s Nest event from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 12 at Wendi’s Sunset Lavender. Activities include crafts, lavender farm tour and lavender treats. Registration: Elizabeth@MyMichaelsPlace.net.
Open house slated
BENZONIA — The Benzie Sportsman’s Club hosts a community open house from 2-5 p.m. Sept. 12 at 6224 Hoadley Road. Learn about the group, tour the shooting ranges and enjoy a picnic lunch. Attendees younger than 18 may come with an adult.
Wine garden open
ELK RAPIDS — Bos Wine recently opened Bos Wine Garden at 135 Ames St. The public is welcome Wednesdays through Sundays. Walk-ins may be allowed if there is space. Reserve seats for tastings at exploretock.com/boswine.
Weekly market
GLEN ARBOR — The Glen Arbor Farmers Market occurs Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Sept. 14 at Glen Arbor Township Hall. Vendors include 9 Bean Rows, Bailey’s Farms, Boss Mouse Cheese and others. Leelanau Farmers Market Association organizes these weekly events.
Escape room activity
BELLAIRE — Sixth through 12th graders may participate in an “escape the library” event from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 14 at Bellaire Public Library. Pizza and soda provided. Register online or call 231-533-8814.
Library meeting
ALDEN — Friends of Alden District Library meets at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 16 at Helena Township Community Center. Coffee and snacks available.
Audition workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — Parallel 45 Theatre hosts the College Audition Workshop from 5-7 p.m. Thursdays from Sept. 16 to Nov. 4. High school juniors and seniors can learn monologue selection, audition tips, acting through song, resume building and more. Cost is $395. Register via parallel45.org/education.
Panel discussion
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library hosts the “Long Road to Recovery” panel discussion at 5 p.m. Sept. 16. Topics include substance misuse, addiction, prevention and community impact. Pizza and childcare provided. More details: jthomet@tadl.org.
Historical program
PETOSKEY — Little Traverse Historical Society offers a free virtual program at 7 p.m. Sept. 16. Discuss the new Michigan Heritage Home program from the Michigan Historical Society.
Society benefit
TRAVERSE CITY — Panda Paws Rescue hosts a benefit from 5-9 p.m. Sept. 17 at Bonobo Winery. Tickets are $100 and include two drinks and appetizers. Fifty percent of proceeds go to Cherryland Humane Society. Purchase via MyNorthTickets.com or contact sayde@pandapawsrescue.org.
German festival
TRAVERSE CITY — Preorder a German meal for pickup from 3-7 p.m. Sept. 24 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Kids meals are $5; adults are $20. Orders are due Sept. 17 via MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-946-2720.
Cake ordering
TRAVERSE CITY — Meijer announced a new online custom cake ordering system. Customers choose their cake design, size, flavors, colors and message. Pickup and pay at a local store in two to four days. Explore the new tool at meijer.com/customcakes.
